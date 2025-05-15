Israel’s Yuval Raphael through to the Eurovision final
The 24-year-old survivor of 7 October was among 10 acts that made it through tonight's semi-final
Israel’s Yuval Raphael has made it through to the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.
The 24-year-old – who survived the Nova massacre by playing dead under bodies of victims – performed New Day Will Rise, a stripped-back ballad about grief, survival and healing in the semi-final. Like last year’s Israeli entry, Hurricane by Edan Golan, the song carries the crushing weight of 7 October.
She won one of ten places in the final to take place on Saturday night – and is listed by bookmakers among the favourites to triumph.
Her success comes despite calls from some countries – and former contestants – for Israel and its broadcaster to be barred amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas.
Earlier this month, she told Jewish News about the song she hopes will carry hwer to victory. “It’s about saying, ‘I’m still here. Real people, real emotion. I want my performance to feel honest. Intimate. Stripped back.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.