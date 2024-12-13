The man brave enough to mess with El Al security
Instagram star Zach Margs dons mutiple Israeli personas in the name of comedy
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Instagram star Zach Margolin (@zachmargs) will do pretty much anything to make people laugh.
And so he’s spent the past year flitting back and between London and Tel Aviv making brilliantly clever funny videos where he slips into his one of his Israeli alter egos – the taxi driver, the beach waiter, the slimy singleton looking for love, and the El Al security official.
“The security staff at Ben Gurion fully recognise me,” he says. “I’ve become quite good friends with a couple of them and so I thought it was a great content idea to make videos about El Al security. And then, literally the next time I went to Israel after doing it, they were waiting for me. ‘Mr Funny Man. Okay, you think my job is a joke for you,’ and I was like, ‘No, no. You know, I take it quite seriously.’ I was worried they weren’t going to let me in the country, so I explained, ‘It’s not a joke. It’s just comedy.’ And she said, ‘You don’t think I have a sense of humour?’
“I didn’t know what to say, and sort of panicked, but it was all good – and now I make more content every time something happens with El Al I think they do their background research, so it’s become a running joke – like one time they asked me outrageous questions on purpose.”
Zach has been pursuing a career in comedy since he was a little boy watching Only Fools and Horses and Seargeant Bilko with his grandfather, who was a stand-up comedian. Having gained 130,000 followers on Instagram over the past year he is now venturing into standup. “We’ve had such a difficult year fighting so much as Jews, we just want that relief, even if it’s just for 30 seconds. My biggest audience is in America and that is the beauty of social media – you’re able to reach the whole world. That’s how my success has happened so fast, because I’m making relatable content for Jews everywhere.”
Next year has big things in store for Zach and he may be coming to perform at a venue near you – and you can read more about him in the next issue of Life magazine (due out in February). In the meantime follow him @zachmargs.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.