It’s a knockout event at JFS for Beit Halochem
Hundreds of young people help raise £38k for IDF veteran charity
More than 850 young people and their families came together at JFS in Kenton last Sunday for Beit Halochem UK annual It’s A Knockout event.
Together, they raised £38,000 of vital funds for the 65,000 disabled veterans and victims of terror cared for at the charity’s four rehabilitation centres in Israel.
Participants engaged in a range of activities and competitions and enjoyed food and sweet treats.
David Thrilling, BHUK project manager, said: “It was truly amazing to see so many children smiling and enjoying themselves. We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations and for everyone’s efforts in helping raise such an impressive amount of money.
“A great deal of work goes into organising an event like this, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see the community come together to create such a fantastic atmosphere—and even more so knowing that, through this, so many veterans’ lives will be rebuilt.”
The number of veterans supported by Beit Halochem has increased from 51,000 to 65,000 since October 7th, 2023.
- To find out more about the charity, click here.
