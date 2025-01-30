It’s back! Welcome return for play citing issues faced by Jews today

Theatre lovers who missed out on seeing the hugely popular What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank are in for a treat, because the play has returned to the Marylebone Theatre.

Playing for a strictly limited new run following a host of accolades and four and five star reviews. Starring Joshua Malina (West Wing and Big Bang Theory) and Simon Yadoo (the villain in Goldie Frocks and the Bear Mitzvah) joined by accomplished performers Dorothea Myer – Bennett, Caroline Catz and Gabriel Howell, the play is about two Jewish couples, one secular and the other ultra-Orthodox and tackles the huge issues that face so many Jewish people today.

Said the show’s general manager Lew Foreman: “We decided to extend the run because we had so much demand and such long waiting lists for tickets that we knew that more people wanted to have the opportunity to see the show.

“If you have seen the play, you know it is all about what is happening in the world right now – it hasn’t become any less relevant since we closed at the end of November 2024.

“We have slightly updated the script, but the message remains unchanged and continues to ring true.

“As soon as we had confirmation that our brilliant cast was available to extend the production there was no debate – we knew we had to do it.”

The play is directed by the multi-award-winning Patrick Marber and based on the Pulitzer-finalist short story by Nathan Englander.

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is at the Marylebone Theatre until February 15. marylebonetheatre.com