Jerusalem Foundation president dies in London

The president of the Jerusalem Foundation, Shai Doron, has died suddenly in London, where he was due to take part in working meetings with UK supporters of the organisation.

Doron was 63 and a well-known “voice” of Israel’s capital, for which he spent his entire post-army career.

In a statement, a Jerusalem Foundation spokesperson said Doron’s friends and colleagues were “heartbroken” at the news. The UK chairman, Lord Leigh, said: “Shai has been our leader and our inspiration for the last six years as president of the Jerusalem Foundation. Many of us have come to know him personally and to admire and appreciate his energy, passion and devotion for people and for Jerusalem. His loss will be deeply felt”.

He added: “Shai has always been a Jerusalemite and a devoted servant of his beloved city. He believed in a shared city in which diversity is strength and all communities have the opportunity to thrive. He believed in leadership and building the next generation of young leaders. And he led by example, always the first to carry the message of hope that Jerusalem represents to people around the world and in his beloved hometown.”

Doron began working in the local community centre in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Neveh Yaakov , and then went to run the office of the legendary mayor of the city, Teddy Kollek.

Next he took on the newly founded Tisch Zoological Gardens and turned it into the most visited site in the country. He became president of the Jerusalem Foundation in 2018 and felt he had come full circle since his early days with Teddy, who established the Foundation. He also fronted the city’s zoo, and founded the Amos Oz Grant for Humanism, in memory of the Israeli writer.

Oz’s daughter, Fania Oz-Sulzberger, described Shai Doron as “our oldest and dearest personal friend” who “did more than any living Jerusalemite for peace, coexistence and minority groups”. She said he was “a mensch, a worrier with the best dark sense of humour, an excellent swimmer, a wonderful family man and an incredibly devoted friend”.

The Jerusalem Foundation said it would continue Doron’s mission and ensure his legacy.

He is survived by his wife Orly, and children Tal, Illy and Ira.