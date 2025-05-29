Jewish business in Stamford Hill targeted by Palestine Action
Metropolitan Police: This incident is being treated as racially motivated criminal damage and is being investigated by specialist detectives.
The Palestine Action protest group has targeted a Jewish business in Stamford Hill, claiming that it operates as landlord for an Israeli defence company.
In the attack, which took place last night, the group broke the glass storefront and sprayed red paint on both the exterior and interior of the premises – including on the Mezuzah on the doorpost.
The statement from the anti-Israel organisation claimed it had targeted “the London-based landlords of Kent’s Elbit weapons factory, Instro Precision. Instro Precision continues to export targeting gear to Israel, making both the Israeli weapons maker and its landlord, perpetrators of genocide.” The group did not provide any evidence to support their claims.
Palestine Action subsequently took issue with a national newspaper describing it as having targeted a “Jewish-owned business in London”, calling it “a pathetic headline” and claiming that “We treat all businesses which work with Israel’s biggest weapons firm equally, whether they’re ‘Jewish-owned’ or not.”
Shomrim, the Jewish neighbourhood security organisation, said: “Jewish businesses in Stamford Hill targeted overnight. Windows and doors were smashed, graffiti sprayed, and the premises left with extensive damage.”
Shomrim also shared a CCTV video of the incident, stating that “three masked males carried out the attack in the early hours of the morning” and that “Palestine Action proudly claimed responsibility for this criminal harassment of Jewish owned properties.”
The Metropolitan Police said: “On Thursday, 29 May at 07:23hrs, officers were called to two business premises on Stamford Hill, N16 which had been vandalised.
“Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage. This incident is being treated as racially motivated criminal damage and is being investigated by specialist detectives.
“We understand the concern this may cause members of the Jewish community. Officers are working with community leaders and patrols have increased across the local area.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 1397/29MAY. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
