Jewish Care honours 23 volunteers at annual awards ceremony
Unsung Hero, Young Volunteer Team and Sonia Douek Volunteer of the Year Award among the prizes handed out at glittering ceremony.
The community’s largest health and social welfare charity has celebrated the incredible contribution made by some of its 3,000 volunteers.
Jewish Care’s new chairman, Marcus Sperber, recognised 23 volunteers at the Betty and Aubrey Lynes Volunteer Awards, compèred by Ivor Baddiel in the Wohl Synagogue at Jewish Care’s Betty and Asher Loftus Centre.
Sperber said: “Jewish Care simply couldn’t do what we do without the committed volunteers who support our members, residents, clients, tenants and their relatives every day. We appreciate just how lucky Jewish Care and Jami are to have these incredible volunteers who give through their selflessness and the willingness to help others, without expecting anything in return. It is a testament to the values we hold dear – compassion, empathy, and the desire to improve the lives of those in need of support.”
Unsung Hero Award – Dave Richman
One of two recipients for Jami and Jewish Care, Dave supports members at Jami’s Finchley community hub, and as a befriending volunteer, makes regular visits to a secure psychiatric unit. He has continued to visit one gentleman who was experiencing antisemitism, with no family and friends visiting him at the unit, who said: “Without Dave’s visits and interactions, I doubt I would still be here. Dave was and is my lifeline.”
Dave also supports members and is one of the leads of the Jews with Views current affairs discussion group at Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre.
Unsung Hero Award – Troy Tate
Troy volunteers at Jewish Care’s Sunridge Court Care Home and his visits include one to one time together, chatting, playing board games, music sessions and quizzes.
Young Volunteer Team – Evie Rosen and Meir Field
Evie, 13, and Meir, 15, support members at Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell Community Centre to make the day run smoothly, and enable the members to have fun. The duo have been volunteering during school holidays for the two years. Meir is also a participant in the MIKE Youth Leadership training programme that Jewish Care runs in Sandringham, enabling young people to build skills and confidence. He said: ” I enjoy volunteering as I like helping people. It also helps with my own self-confidence and to speak more confidently with others.”
Evie, who goes to Yavneh School, said: “I’m really proud and happy about winning an award. I love volunteering at Jewish Care and seeing the smile on people’s faces when I help out.”
The Sonia Douek Volunteer of the Year Award – Pam Tomback
This award was presented by Jamie Field, Jewish Care’s head of community services and volunteering, in memory of the late, Sonia Douek, a deeply respected leader in the UK Jewish community, who dedicated many years of her life to Jewish Care.
Sonia’s daughter, Michelle Weiner, said: “In her three-year fight with cancer, she did not let hospital stays prevent her continuing with her work and creativity. This year’s winner, Pam, is an exceptional lady, who continues to manage events, sometimes from hospital, coordinating a large team and reaching those most isolated in the community, inspiring everyone around her with her dedication and hospitality.”
Team of the Year Award – Roz Nelson and Deborah Woolf
Roz and Deborah are volunteers at Head Room, Jami’s social enterprise café team. Jewish Care describes them as “instrumental in nurturing the community from its humble beginnings to the thriving community it is today, transforming our community from a handful to hundreds of active participants in the community programme.”
Best Newcomer Award – Joint Winners – Andrew Simmons and Lily Sherling
Andrew volunteers at Jewish Care’s Kun Mor & George Kiss Care Home at The Betty and Asher Loftus Centre, running reading groups, supporting cookery, Namaste and Music for Life sessions.
JFS student, Lily, 18 has been volunteering at The Betty and Asher Loftus Centre, creating speech exercises and activities linked to residents’ interests, which have significantly improved their speech and language.
Distinctively Jewish Award – Mervyn Beth
Mervyn volunteers at Jewish Care’s Sandringham Campus. He has been volunteering for 11 years, leading Shabbat and Yom Tov services. Ilana Greenblatt, Jewish Care’s Jewish Culture and Faith Manager, says: “Mervyn ensures every resident has the opportunity to connect to their Jewish identity, inviting residents to read and participate in the service and creating a special uplifting atmosphere on Shabbat and Chagim, a true mensch, an integral part of our Jewish Care family.”
Youth Award – Winner Freddie Spiller
Freddie, 17, has been volunteering for the last eighteen months at Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre. Every school holiday, he travels in by public transport from Billericay, which is over two hours each way, showing huge dedication.
Outstanding Fundraiser Award – Patsy Bloom
Patsy Bloom, co-chair of The Bridge Extravaganza Committee, was nominated by Ellisa Estrin, Jewish Care’s director of fundraising and marketing. The award recognised Patsy’s contribution in mentoring Ellisa, in addition to Patsy’s vision in conceiving the idea of The Bridge Extravaganza. She founded the event over two decades ago. Now in its 28th year, it has raised more than £2.4 million for Jewish Care.
Chief Executive’s Special Recognition Award – Jon Gershinson
This award was presented to Jon by Jewish Care chief executive Daniel Carmel-Brown for his instrumental role in raising revenue from a property portfolio gifted to the charity.
Awards for Contribution to Operational Services were presented to Jane Rosenbaum, for working behind the scenes and making valuable improvements all the time to Jewish Care services, and Muriel Mizrahi who is an integral part of the Meals on Wheels team.
Innovation and Creative Project Award – joint winners were The Allotment Team at Piaf’s Garden at Jewish Care’s Sandringham, together with Janice Field for founding and leading The Sandringham Singers Choir.
Couldn’t Do It Without You Award delivered to Adam Selwyn for his volunteering appearances as Chava the Heart, the lively Jewish Care mascot.
Additionally, five individuals were recognised as volunteer patrons for the incredible work that they do.
Aviva Wilford for running beautiful, uplifting Friday night and Shabbat services at Jewish Care’s Anita Dorfman House and Pears Court at Sandringham. She has been volunteering for the past 15 years.
Shoshanah Hoffman has volunteered for 17 years at the Memory Way Cafe and Elevenses Café at Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell Community Centre.
Sally Caplan makes a huge contribution across Redbridge Jewish Community Centre, Supportive Communities tea parties, Vi & John Rubens House
Monique Cadji for supporting members and other volunteers behind the scenes. She has volunteered at Jewish Care’s Michael Sobell Community Centre, two days a week for more than 30 years.
Mark Summerfield, Jami compeer befriending volunteer for 7 years, has built strong relationships and important connections with those he supports.
Jo Selwyn, Jewish Care’s manager of the volunteering department, added: “This is the highlight of our year, and it is fantastic to be able to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our amazing volunteers who give back to our community each day. We couldn’t do what we do as an organisation without them.”
- To find out more about how you can volunteer for Jewish Care and Jami, email volunteering@jcare.org or Sophie.chappell@jamiuk.org
