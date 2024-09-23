Jewish Care raises £75k for mental health support at Women of Distinction Awards

One hundred and fifty women have raised more than £75k for the community’s largest health and social welfare charity.

Lunch guests attended Jewish Care’s Woman of Distinction Awards to support the organisation’s Sidney Corob House residential care home for people living with enduring mental health needs.

Resident, Gerry, who recently moved to Sidney Corob House and attended the lunch to speak of his experiences said, “Before I entered the home, I was in a very dark place with severe depression. Unfortunately, medication was not dealing with the symptoms. I became quite ill and was in hospital for several weeks.”

He added: “I must admit that there was a feeling of concern to whether I could cope with the environment. To my amazement, I have found the home to be my nirvana. I entered an enormous feeling of security, peace and a desire to further my life. The care that is given by the staff is exemplary. Please do support this fantastic organisation to carry on its remarkable work for the care of its residents and people in the future who will need this incredible care and attention.”

Co-Chairs of the Woman of Distinction lunch, Danielle Hess and Danielle Lipton, said: “We want to thank Gerry for his openness and honesty in sharing his experiences with us and we are proud that every penny of the money raised will go to Jewish Care’s Sidney Corob House Care Home.

“It provides unique care for those over 50 years-old living with severe, long term mental health needs and for people who are finding it hard to cope in the community.”

Recognised with a Woman of Distinction Award were Joanna Franks and Reverend Hayley Ace. Franks, a consultant breast and oncoplastic surgeon, was a pan London breast hub co-ordinator during the regional response to COVID-19 and supports numerous health charities.

Addressing the guests, she said: “I want to thank Jewish Care and the committee for this honour. It is particularly gratifying that this award is all about celebrating women.”

Reverend Hayley Ace, an ordained Christian minister, was recognised for her dedication and passion to combating antisemitism and her solidarity with the Jewish community, promoting positive change and interfaith dialogue.

She said: “It’s an honour to receive this award, though it shouldn’t be exceptional or different to say that racism is wrong, antisemitism is wrong, and something we should all fight.

“Thankfully, many like me have been giving their time and doing everything they can to be supportive over the past year and often we don’t hear about it, but I would like to communicate that we stand with you in solidarity and absolute support.”