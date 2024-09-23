Jewish Care raises £75k for mental health support at Women of Distinction Awards
Breast cancer surgeon Joanna Franks and interfaith champion Reverend Hayley Ace recognised at charity lunch
One hundred and fifty women have raised more than £75k for the community’s largest health and social welfare charity.
Lunch guests attended Jewish Care’s Woman of Distinction Awards to support the organisation’s Sidney Corob House residential care home for people living with enduring mental health needs.
Resident, Gerry, who recently moved to Sidney Corob House and attended the lunch to speak of his experiences said, “Before I entered the home, I was in a very dark place with severe depression. Unfortunately, medication was not dealing with the symptoms. I became quite ill and was in hospital for several weeks.”
He added: “I must admit that there was a feeling of concern to whether I could cope with the environment. To my amazement, I have found the home to be my nirvana. I entered an enormous feeling of security, peace and a desire to further my life. The care that is given by the staff is exemplary. Please do support this fantastic organisation to carry on its remarkable work for the care of its residents and people in the future who will need this incredible care and attention.”
Co-Chairs of the Woman of Distinction lunch, Danielle Hess and Danielle Lipton, said: “We want to thank Gerry for his openness and honesty in sharing his experiences with us and we are proud that every penny of the money raised will go to Jewish Care’s Sidney Corob House Care Home.
“It provides unique care for those over 50 years-old living with severe, long term mental health needs and for people who are finding it hard to cope in the community.”
Recognised with a Woman of Distinction Award were Joanna Franks and Reverend Hayley Ace. Franks, a consultant breast and oncoplastic surgeon, was a pan London breast hub co-ordinator during the regional response to COVID-19 and supports numerous health charities.
Addressing the guests, she said: “I want to thank Jewish Care and the committee for this honour. It is particularly gratifying that this award is all about celebrating women.”
Reverend Hayley Ace, an ordained Christian minister, was recognised for her dedication and passion to combating antisemitism and her solidarity with the Jewish community, promoting positive change and interfaith dialogue.
She said: “It’s an honour to receive this award, though it shouldn’t be exceptional or different to say that racism is wrong, antisemitism is wrong, and something we should all fight.
“Thankfully, many like me have been giving their time and doing everything they can to be supportive over the past year and often we don’t hear about it, but I would like to communicate that we stand with you in solidarity and absolute support.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.