Jewish Child’s Day brings UK and Israeli children together for twinning Shabbaton

Eleven bar and bat mitzvah-aged children from Talpiot Youth Village in Israel were hosted by Stanmore and Canons Park Synagogue for a special community Shabbaton.

The event was part of a new ‘Twinning in a Group’ programme, a pilot collaboration organised by the shul with Jewish Child’s Day, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable Jewish children worldwide.

Talpiot Youth Village in Hadera supports at-risk children, providing them with the education, care, and opportunities they need to overcome difficult circumstances and reach their full potential.

Rabbi Eli Birnbaum, head of community development at Stanmore and Canons Park Synagogue, said: “Amid the recent challenges in Israel, we wanted to help our youth connect in a meaningful way. Partnering with Jewish Child’s Day to ‘twin’ our bar and bat mitzvah cohort with children from Talpiot Youth Village was incredibly moving.

“The kids broke through cultural and language barriers, shared joyful moments, and built strong bonds—showing how we can support our brothers and sisters in Israel.”

Stanmore families welcomed their ‘twins’ from Talpiot who enjoyed a tour of London, a special Friday night service, a traditional Shabbat meal, a movie night, a visit to the Science Museum, and a shopping trip to Oxford Street. The Shabbaton culminated in an emotional certificate ceremony, honouring all participants and celebrating the connections formed during the weekend.

One of the weekend’s highlights was the Shabbat service, where Chazan Johnny Turgel’s daughter Liora participated in the programme.

Turgel said: “This exceeded our wildest dreams. As the shul chazan, it was incredibly special to lead the Stanmore community in singing Acheinu at the Shabbat service—something we’d been singing since October 7th, but this time with some of our brothers and sisters from Israel. Seeing all the children sitting with their ‘twins’ brought tears to my eyes. These memories will stay with us forever.”

Olivia, one of the UK twins said: “As soon as the Israeli children walked into the shul, I gave my twin a big hug and knew it was going to be a great weekend! I built an amazing friendship with my twin, Hodaya, and the other girls. It was a life-changing experience, and I’m so glad I was part of it.”

Nehemiah, Director of Talpiot Youth Village, said: “This is incredibly moving—it brings me to tears. I admire this initiative and hope it continues for many years. The impact on participants, both current and future, will be lasting. Thank you to everyone involved.”