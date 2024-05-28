Jewish humour takes centre stage at Chelsea’s Raffles

Comedy & Music Parties (C&MP) by Across the Pond Productions redefined the comedy scene last week with an evening infused with Jewish humour and culture.

Jewish comedian Debra Tammer, a social media sensation with 101k Instagram followers, started C&MP a year ago in New York and brought it to London to see if the format worked here in the UK.

Held at the upscale Raffles in Chelsea, the event promised “a night full of laughter” as “the best medicine, you know, besides medicine,” and delivered beyond expectations.

Tammer hosted the night with her signature blend of wit and charisma. Clad in a sparkly black jumpsuit, gold Star of David earrings, and a “Jewess” necklace, she kicked off the show with a bang. Tammer’s sharp and engaging commentary between acts kept the audience in stitches, particularly when she riffed with her teenage daughter Ruby in the crowd and read a dramatic, anxiety-filled text from her mother sent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lineup also featured Canadian comedian Zoe Brownstone and British comic Josh Howie, both of whom embraced and celebrated their Jewish heritage in their routines. Brownstone’s self-deprecating humour, including lines like: “I’ve been called the ‘hipster Anne Frank’ in Amsterdam where I lived” were well received by the crowd.

Howie’s exuberant celebration of Jewish community spirit also went down a treat, with cheers erupting at his bold opening remarks: “I’ve just come from the Finchley protest where we “f*cking won”!

He also quipped: “Left a couple of thousand Jews there, came here to see more Jews – best night of my life!”

Bubbly blonde comedienne Lulu Popplewell described herself as ‘Jew – ish’ and Michael McKenzie, cosplaying the doctor with the wooden leg had the right kind of job for a member of our tribe!

Complementing the comedic acts were musical interludes from DJ Stevie E, who is also known by the nice Jewish names ‘L Stein’ or ‘Steve Elstein’ and the enchanting violin melodies of Oriana Curls, adding a dynamic and multifaceted layer to the night’s entertainment.

Audience member Tracey captured the event’s essence, stating, “It was fab and it showed we proud Jews are a part of London’s fabric and are here to stay. No amount of antisemitism will drive us away.”

Across the Pond Productions: @acrossthepond_productions (Instagram)

Debra Tammer: @debratammer (Instagram) Debra holds monthly C&MP nights in NYC at a piano bar called Don’t Tell Mama right in the heart of Manhattan

Zoe Brownstone: @zoebrownstone (Instagram)

Josh Howie: @joshxhowie (Twitter/X)