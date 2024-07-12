Community cut provides wigs for young cancer patients
Zichron Menachem hosts 'Summer Cut' fun day to support under 25's who have lost their hair to treatment
Thirty eight girls and one boy have generously donated their hair to a charity supporting young cancer patients in Israel.
Zichron Menachem’s annual ‘Summer Cut’ event welcomed volunteers from all over the UK, eager to create wigs for cancer patients who have lost their hair.
Families whose elder children had previously participated brought younger siblings to donate their locks.
Each girl taking part donated at least 30cm, and a new “Braids of Hope” board allowed them to proudly affix their hair post-cut.
All the participants then enjoyed activities, including a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, nail art, and makeup sessions with plenty of popcorn and candy floss.
Hanako Ehrenberg’s three daughters, Sara (10), Shira (7), and Mira (5), had their first ever haircuts at the event.
Mirielle Shiers, who had been growing her hair for over a year, said: “I wanted to do something for charity and I wondered if I could donate my hair from my upcoming haircut. When I found out about Zichron Menachem and how they support children with cancer, I knew immediately that this was the perfect way to make a difference.”
Volunteer Miriam Begal added: “I volunteer at every Zichron Menachem haircutting event to be part of the incredible atmosphere. Seeing such selflessness gives me a boost for weeks. It is remarkable to see young children excited to give their hair.”
Eli Seliger, chief executive, Zichron Menachem UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support. The generosity of the children donating their hair and the donations received have blown us away. It is truly inspiring to see the compassion and dedication of everyone involved.”
The donated hair will be crafted into wigs for young cancer patients both in Israel and the UK.
- To find out more, click here.
