Jewish mental health organisation awarded £36k grant for horticultural therapy

A Jewish mental health organisation has been awarded a £35k grant.

Jewish Action for Mental Health (JAMH) teamed up with a volunteer-led allotment community in Manchester to be awarded the funds from the People’s Health Trust.

It will be used to increase disabled access to the community plot of the Albert Avenue Allotments Association which is managed by Incredible Edible Prestwich and District. The aim is to create raised beds, a wheelchair-accessible path, a vegetable greenhouse with a larger door, and accessible toilet facilities.

JAMH will coordinate free horticultural therapy courses over the next 2 years with horticultural therapists from Get Up and Grow, an organisation that brings people together to enjoy their green spaces. There will be year-round seasonal gardening activities and people will learn how to grow fruit and vegetables.

The programme is open to all adults in the Jewish community.