Jewish News co-publisher receives MBE from Prince William

Jewish News co-publisher Justin Cohen received his MBE for services to Holocaust remembrance and the Jewish community from the Prince of Wales on Tuesday, after being named in the New Year Honours list.

Receiving his award, Cohen, 43, from Borehamwood, spent two minutes in conversation with the future King about his work and the challenges facing the Jewish community in the aftermath of 7 October.

Speaking to the media at Windsor Castle, Cohen, who has also been a prime mover in interfaith relations over the last 15 years, said: “Thinking at this point that Jewish-Muslim relations have failed because there are issues with it is a dereliction of duty. For anyone who’s a proud Jewish Brit or Muslim Brit, we are going to be living together for many more years to come so there is a responsibility to continue those relations going forward.”

He added: “Despite some reports to the contrary, Britain remains a very good place to be Jewish, far from the suggestions that people are running away or packing their bags.”

Cohen, who has worked tirelessly for Jewish News for 24 years, previously teamed up with the Princess of Wales on a photography exhibition in which Her Royal Highness helped take pictures of some of the UK’s last remaining Holocaust survivors, and said Kate “went so far above and beyond” to help with the project.

Reflecting on his career with the newspaper, he said: “To be a journalist working within a community that I’m part of, and covering on a daily basis issues that are of interest to my family and friends and affects them directly very often, is something quite unique.”

On a more personal level, Cohen added: “To receive this award in such an historic setting was the honour of a lifetime and a tribute to the talented team I’ve worked with past and present and especially to my co-publisher Richard. That he so determined to see my work recognised will always mean a lot to me. It is recognition of our joint aim that Jewish News is far more than just a newspaper passively reporting news.”

My grandma came to Britain on the Kindertransport 85 years ago and was determined that her family were able to pass on the memory of what happened. The fact this award was partly for services to Holocaust remembrance and was presented by a member of the Royal Family who has done so much in this arena made it all the more poignant. I just wish my grandparents and dad, who did so much to serve his country and community, could have been there with me.”