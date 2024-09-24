Jewish students concerned about returning to campuses one year after 7 October
Some 41 percent of respondents said they were concerned about returning to campus this academic year
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
A new survey from University Jewish Chaplaincy (UJC) shows the effects of the 7 October Hamas attacks on Jewish student life in the UK.
Some 41 percent of respondents said they were concerned about returning to campus this academic year, while 53 percent indicated a higher engagement in campus activities, aided and supported by Jewish chaplains.
Four hundred students on campuses with Jewish chaplains responded to the survey, 82 percent of whom were undergraduates. Responses showed that before the 2023-24 academic year began, just under 53 percent of students had concerns about antisemitism on campus, while 32.5 percent were worried about their visibility as Jews.
Forty-three percent expressed concerns about anti-Zionism on campus. By the end of this difficult year, these figures had risen to 67 per cent, 40 percent, and 57 percent, respectively.
These fears are evident in the fact that since 7 October 7, over 50 percent of respondents to the survey stated they experienced antisemitism on campus at least once a month, and only 17.5 percent reported no antisemitic incidents.
Despite this, the survey says, and that only 43 percent of students felt their university had supported them since October 7, 53 percent indicated that their engagement with Jewish life and practice had increased as a direct result of the events in Israel.
Fifty-nine percent of the students reported maintaining or increasing their involvement in wider university life, and over 68 percent continued to recommend their university to other Jewish students.
One student said: “My university has an antisemitism problem, but the more Jewish voices, the better. Jews shouldn’t give up opportunities at prestigious universities out of fear.”
Many respondents praised the support they received from UJC, with one student stating: “They have been really supportive to the Jewish student community on campus, which is even more incredible, considering they themselves were dealing with a lot after 7 October.”
Of the students who experienced antisemitism post-7 October, an overwhelming 94 percent felt supported by their chaplain after making them aware of the incidents.
In 2023-2024, UJC recorded over 33,000 student engagements, ranging from home hospitality and events to support with antisemitism and religious freedom issues — an increase of nearly 6,000 from 2022-2023.
Sophie Dunoff, chief executive of University Jewish Chaplaincy, commented: “These figures don’t particularly surprise me. I could see early in the academic year that while our students were expressing real concerns for their safety and well-being, they were also determined to maintain their Jewish life on campus. Our chaplains worked tirelessly under difficult circumstances, offering more meals, more opportunities for engagement, and events—and the students responded in kind.
“It has been a year of challenge and intimidation for our students, but we can also tell a story of resilience, growth, and togetherness. The answer to hate on campus has to be more Jewish students doing more Jewish things, and we will continue to ensure those opportunities are available in the new academic year.’’
