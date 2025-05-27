Jewish teen hospitalised after knife threats in Hampstead tube station
Teen among three Jewish boys attacked by knife-wielding gang in Hampstead on bank holiday evening
A Jewish teenager was taken to hospital after a “racially motivated” assault involving knife threats at Hampstead Underground Station on Monday night.
According to Jewish community security group Shomrim, the incident occurred around 8:30pm on 26 May, when three Jewish boys were reportedly approached and attacked by a group of six or seven males at the London station.
One of the victims was admitted to hospital for observation following the assault, which Shomrim described as a targeted antisemitic hate crime.
“Shomrim NW London responded to reports of a racially motivated assault and threats with a knife on three Jewish boys at Hampstead Underground Station,” the organisation said in a statement. “Suspects are believed to be a group of six or seven males.”
In a statement to Jewish News, a spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed: “Officers were called to Hampstead Underground station at around 8.30pm yesterday (26 May) following reports of racially aggravated assault and robbery. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Shomrim is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, quoting reference NW209 – 26 May 2025. The charity confirmed it is providing ongoing support to the victims and their families.
“We encourage anyone who has been affected or has experienced any form of antisemitism to get in touch,” it added. “Shomrim specialises in reporting and supporting victims of antisemitic crime.”
The attack took place in Hampstead, one of the UK’s most Jewish areas, where 11 percent of residents identified as Jewish in the last census.
