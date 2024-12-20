Jewish teens rally at Brandenburg Gate
European Jewish Youth Congress brings 500 young people together for weekend of learning
500 Jewish teens from 25 European countries gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in a show of Jewish pride and resilience.
The European Jewish Youth Congress, organised by the Chabad Jewish community of Berlin and CTeen, was a historic gathering against the backdrop of a symbol once known for its association with the Nazis.
Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Chabad world headquarters said: “Today, we see a powerful testament to Jewish strength and resilience at a place that once embodied tremendous hate.
“Witnessing these young individuals proudly embracing their Jewish identity gives us immense hope and confidence in a bright future. This is a true embodiment of the Rebbe’s message—that in the face of adversity, our response is to strengthen our commitment to our heritage and values.”
The group dedicated a prayer to the remaining hostages in Gaza and heard from Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, (rabbi of the Jewish community and chairman of the Jewish education centre in Berlin), Ambassador Ron Prosor, the Israeli ambassador to Germany and Dr. Felix Klein, the federal government commissioner for Jewish life in Germany and the ‘Fight against Antisemitism’.
The event was part of last week’s European Jewish Youth Congress which included workshops aimed at addressing current challenges faced by Jewish communities in Europe, such as antisemitism and identity struggles.
CTeen has 821 chapters in 64 countries globally.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.