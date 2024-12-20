Jewish teens rally at Brandenburg Gate

500 Jewish teens from 25 European countries gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in a show of Jewish pride and resilience.

The European Jewish Youth Congress, organised by the Chabad Jewish community of Berlin and CTeen, was a historic gathering against the backdrop of a symbol once known for its association with the Nazis.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Chabad world headquarters said: “Today, we see a powerful testament to Jewish strength and resilience at a place that once embodied tremendous hate.

“Witnessing these young individuals proudly embracing their Jewish identity gives us immense hope and confidence in a bright future. This is a true embodiment of the Rebbe’s message—that in the face of adversity, our response is to strengthen our commitment to our heritage and values.”

The group dedicated a prayer to the remaining hostages in Gaza and heard from Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, (rabbi of the Jewish community and chairman of the Jewish education centre in Berlin), Ambassador Ron Prosor, the Israeli ambassador to Germany and Dr. Felix Klein, the federal government commissioner for Jewish life in Germany and the ‘Fight against Antisemitism’.

The event was part of last week’s European Jewish Youth Congress which included workshops aimed at addressing current challenges faced by Jewish communities in Europe, such as antisemitism and identity struggles.

CTeen has 821 chapters in 64 countries globally.