JLGB to join national VE Day 80 events as UK honours war heroes

The Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB) will take centre stage in the UK’s official VE Day 80 commemorations next week, joining military parades, national services and community celebrations that honour the sacrifices of the Second World War generation.

Seven JLGB adult volunteers and young leaders will march from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace on Bank Holiday Monday, 5 May, as part of a 1,300-strong military and youth procession watched by thousands lining The Mall.

The event will begin with a reading of Churchill’s VE Day speech and end with a flypast featuring 23 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and World War II-era planes.

Two JLGB members will watch the flypast from the Queen Victoria Memorial Grandstand, alongside the Prime Minister and Second World War veterans.

Elsewhere that day, four JLGB representatives – one adult leader and three young members aged 8, 11 and 12 – will attend a street party at 10 Downing Street. Hosted in partnership with the Together Coalition and the Big Lunch, the event is part of the wider Great British Food Festival initiative to bring communities together and reflect on VE Day’s legacy.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “VE Day 80 is a chance for us to come together and celebrate our veterans and ensure their legacy of peace is passed on to future generations. Whether by watching on TV or having a street party with neighbours, everyone can take part.”

Thirteen JLGB members will also attend the official Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, 8 May, the exact date marking the end of the war in Europe. One of them, Sam Rose-Issacs, will present flowers to veterans in tribute.

That evening, 300 JLGB members, staff, volunteers and families will attend a national concert at Horse Guards Parade, broadcast live on BBC One and featuring performances from well-known artists and readings commemorating the end of the war.

The group is also using the anniversary to pay tribute to its oldest member, 100-year-old D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh. A former JLGB recruit who joined at the age of nine, Kersh landed on Gold Beach three days after D-Day and was responsible for supplying vehicles to British troops pushing through Normandy.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP added: “As we mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe, I look forward to joining our veterans, serving Armed Forces personnel and young people to remember the remarkable generation who defended the freedoms we enjoy today.”

A spokesperson for the group said: “JLGB’s active participation in VE Day 80 events underscores its enduring commitment to honouring the past while empowering the next generation to build a better future.”

Find full details of the commemorations and local events here.