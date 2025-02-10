JLM national chair is introduced as Lord Katz of Fortune Green
Jewish Labour Movement chair Mike Katz is introduced to the House of Lords
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Jewish Labour Movement’s national chair has been formally introduced to the House of Lords under the title of Lord Katz of Fortune Green.
In the elaborate ceremony, Katz, dressed in traditional gowns was led into the Lords on Monday afternoon, and clutched a bible before swearing an alliegence King Charles.
Eariler his full name of Michael David Katz was confirmed, but it was announced his new title was confirmed.
Barnoness Anderson – previously known as Ruth Smeeth before her elevation to the Lords – was seen leading Katz into the Lords as his supporter.
Heath Secretary Wes Streeting and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson were both seated inside to view the proceedings.
National chair of JLM since 2019, Katz has also been involved with the candidate selction process in London, and has as an advisor on Labour’s antisemitism advisory board.
A former Labour councillor in Kiburn, Katz was is among Labour figures handed seats in the Lords by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Katz has spoken of his pride of the work the Jewish Labour Movement and has said that he would be bringing “Labour values” to the red benches in the Lords.
