Sunak urged to campaign for release of hostage who works for JNF UK
'As our government – and therefore responsible in part for the welfare of a British charity’s employees – we implore you to do whatever it takes to help secure release'
JNF UK is calling on Rishi Sunak to provide information about an Israeli-American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza and for Downing Street to actively campaign for his release.
Sagui Dekel-Chen was taken hostage by Hamas from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz 7 on October while defending his family. The 35-year-old is married, a father of two and has worked for JN UK for almost 10 years.
In a letter for Sunak, JNF UK called a “kind and gentle man” who has worked on charitable projects for the betterment of all.”
Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui is still unaccounted for since last Saturday’s attacks in Israel, was among the families who spoke with President Biden today.
“As an American citizen, as an Israeli citizen, I could not possibly ask for more than President Biden expressed… pic.twitter.com/i7gv105SOv
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 14, 2023
The letter lists a number of requests for Sunak:
1. Inform us if you have any knowledge of Mr Dekel-Chen’s condition or if
any signs of life have been received from him.
2. Assuming you do not have such information, commit to raising Mr
Dekel-Chen’s case with the United Nations and to any and all
interlocutors you are engaged with who you are aware have links to
Hamas and who can convey messaging to this organisation (e.g. the
Qatari government).
3. Campaign for Mr Dekel-Chen, and the other hostages, to be released
immediately as international law requires, and at the very least to have
access to the International Committee of the Red Cross, be allowed to
communicate with their families and be kept safely away from military
conflict zones.
4. Inform us on any other steps that you are able to take in order to assist
Sagui immediate and unconditional release.
“Hostages like Sagui Dekel-Chen, who has devoted his life to helping others, are not pawns to be used in the machinations of Hamas terrorists but are human beings who deserve their life and liberty. As our government – and therefore responsible in part for the welfare of a British charity’s employees – we implore you to do whatever it takes to help secure release,” the letter concluded.
