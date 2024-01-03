Sunak urged to campaign for release of hostage who works for JNF UK

JNF UK is calling on Rishi Sunak to provide information about an Israeli-American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza and for Downing Street to actively campaign for his release.

Sagui Dekel-Chen was taken hostage by Hamas from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz 7 on October while defending his family. The 35-year-old is married, a father of two and has worked for JN UK for almost 10 years.

In a letter for Sunak, JNF UK called a “kind and gentle man” who has worked on charitable projects for the betterment of all.”

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui is still unaccounted for since last Saturday’s attacks in Israel, was among the families who spoke with President Biden today.

“As an American citizen, as an Israeli citizen, I could not possibly ask for more than President Biden expressed… pic.twitter.com/i7gv105SOv — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 14, 2023

The letter lists a number of requests for Sunak:

1. Inform us if you have any knowledge of Mr Dekel-Chen’s condition or if

any signs of life have been received from him.

2. Assuming you do not have such information, commit to raising Mr

Dekel-Chen’s case with the United Nations and to any and all

interlocutors you are engaged with who you are aware have links to

Hamas and who can convey messaging to this organisation (e.g. the

Qatari government).

3. Campaign for Mr Dekel-Chen, and the other hostages, to be released

immediately as international law requires, and at the very least to have

access to the International Committee of the Red Cross, be allowed to

communicate with their families and be kept safely away from military

conflict zones.

4. Inform us on any other steps that you are able to take in order to assist

Sagui immediate and unconditional release.

“Hostages like Sagui Dekel-Chen, who has devoted his life to helping others, are not pawns to be used in the machinations of Hamas terrorists but are human beings who deserve their life and liberty. As our government – and therefore responsible in part for the welfare of a British charity’s employees – we implore you to do whatever it takes to help secure release,” the letter concluded.