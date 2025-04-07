John Lydon: Hamas are ‘just Jew exterminators’

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has launched a blistering defence of Israel and branded Hamas “just Jew exterminators” in a new interview, reaffirming his stance against the cultural boycott of the Jewish state.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the punk, known onstage as Johnny Rotten, dismissed criticism over-performing in Tel Aviv in 2010 with his band, Public Image Ltd. Asked if he would play in Israel again, he replied, “I played to real human beings, not a bunch of politicians. At that time, there were a lot of Arab nationals, and they got the same rights as a Jew. The country is more mixed than you’re led to believe; it’s not just ‘Jews only’, far from it. There were lots of Muslims in the audience when I played there. That was special because no Muslim nation has invited me, not ever.”

Lydon, who has Irish heritage, took aim at what he called a one-sided culture war on the issue. “Unacceptable that you would find it unacceptable because you’re working on what you’ve been told rather than what you found out for yourself,” he said. “The education system turns people indoctrinated rather than educated, and they all seem to be flowing this one poisonous way that does not accept freedom of differences of thought. If you want diversity, accept diverse opinions, then talk about what is right or wrong.”

Asked about Donald Trump’s AI-generated video imagining a redeveloped Gaza filled with beaches and high-rises, the 68-year-old said economic opportunity could be a good possibility for the region, but not while Hamas remains in control. “Hamas are basically just Jew exterminators; that’s their only real purpose, they don’t correct the environment for its citizens.”

Ahead of his 2010 Tel Aviv show, Lydon had also told The Independent: “I really resent the presumption that I’m going there to play to right-wing Nazi Jews. If Elvis f****ing Costello wants to pull out of a gig in Israel because he’s suddenly got this compassion for Palestinians, then good on him. But I have absolutely one rule, right? Until I see an Arab country, a Muslim country, with a democracy, I won’t understand how anyone can have a problem with how they’re treated.”

He also accused left-wing critics of misrepresenting the state. “That is more of a step towards world peace than left-wing students calling the Jewish state a fascist regime. Really? Have we forgotten World War Two that quickly?

“Never forget the Holocaust. Some bad people tried to exterminate an entire race of human beings.”

Lydon’s remarks come amid renewed debate over artistic boycotts of Israel. Last year, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood defended his performance with Israeli Mizrachi musician Dudu Tassa in Tel Aviv, calling BDS pressure “unprogressive”. In a statement on X, Greenwood wrote: “The silencing of Israeli filmmakers/musicians/dancers when their work tours abroad…feels unprogressive to me, not least because it’s these people that are invariably the most progressive members of any society.”