Keir Starmer: I have never described what is going on in Gaza as genocide
PM is pressured to use the word genocide by Green Party co-leader at PMQs
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has told MPs “I have never described what is going on in Gaza as genocide” after being pressured to do so by the Green Party’s co-leader.
During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Carla Denyer asked Starmer:”“How much more evidence does need before calling out what is happening as a genocide and acting in line with the UK’s responsibilities as a signatory of the Genocide Convention?”
But following foreign secretary David Lammy’s refusal to use the term in reference to the Middle East conflict on Monday, Starmer made a similar point of not using the term banded around freely by pro-Palestine protesters to describe Israeli action in Gaza.
Denyer also asked the PM is he believed the move by the Israeli Knesset to block the work of the relief agency UNRWA represented “a breach of international law?”In his response
Starmer stressed that “all sides should comply with international law”.
On Monday, the Tory MP Nick Timothy urged Lammy to take the opportunity to clarity to MPs that “there is not a genocide occuring in the Middle East.”
Lammy said he believed it was up to the international courts and legal experts to determine genocides, adding he flet the “use of words like “genocide” in relation to conflict in the Middle East “undermines the seriousness of that term.”
The foreign secretary referred also to the genocides of the Holocaust and in Rwanda.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.