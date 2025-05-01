King Charles speaks of ‘immense pain’ of hostages and expresses ‘profound hope’ for their return

King Charles has expressed concern for the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza in a deeply moving message to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

In a letter shared by Herzog’s office on Wednesday, the King said: “We are all too aware of the immense pain and suffering still being endured by those who remain hostage in Gaza. Our special thoughts and prayers remain with them and their families, as well as with all those whose lives have been so dreadfully devastated by this conflict.”

He continued with a powerful wish for resolution, writing: “It is my profound hope that they are able to return home to their loved ones and that there is peace in the region.”

The monarch’s message was warmly welcomed by Herzog, who acknowledged the letter during his remarks at the official Yom Ha’atzmaut ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

“Even on our national holiday, and especially on our national holiday, we cannot celebrate independence with a whole heart when our brothers and sisters are not with us,” the president said. “Israel as a nation longs for them, for their freedom.”

King Charles’s words come as Israel continues its efforts to secure the release of 59 hostages held in Gaza, now 572 days since Hamas launched its murderous cross-border assault on communities in the south of the country on 7 October 2023.

The King has consistently voiced concern over the humanitarian toll of the conflict and has previously met with British relatives of those kidnapped during the attacks.