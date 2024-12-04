Kisharon Langdon secures £155,550 funding for Child’s Hill Library

A community hub run by Kisharon Langdon in partnership with Barnet Libraries, has secured a £155,550 grant from the City Bridge Foundation.

Spread over four years, the funding for Childs Hill Library in Cricklewood will enable it to enhance its services, including the addition of a second paid staff member and expanded community activities.

The Library will now open an additional morning each week and increase its popular offerings, such as a toddler group, a Lego club and gardening projects. Beyond books, the Library plays a vital role in the community by offering work placements for adults with learning disabilities and autistic people, allowing them to develop essential job skills and gain experience.

Sarah Sharlott, Kisharon Langdon social enterprise and employment consultant, said: “The partnership Library serves as a welcoming space where people can come together and give back to the community. It’s truly inclusive, offering a sense of belonging to everyone. When individuals we support work in this public setting, it not only highlights the challenges they face but also showcases the significant contributions they make. They are seamlessly integrated into the team and seen as valued members, just like everyone else”.

The City Bridge Foundation, known for its stewardship of London’s Thames crossings, praised the Library’s transformation into a dynamic community centre. Chairman Giles Shilson said: “Kisharon Langdon has done an amazing job of reinventing the concept of the Library and creating a thriving community hub.”

Originally threatened with closure in 2017, the Library’s management was entrusted to Kisharon Langdon. The previously volunteer-led Library is now a vital social enterprise offering diverse services such as IT courses, yoga, cost-of-living support and an English conversation café to support non-native speakers.