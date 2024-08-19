Kisharon Langdon teams up for inclusive football match

The community’s leading learning disabilities and autism charity championed a heart warming football match at Rowley Lane Football Club in Borehamwood last week.

The Under 18’s Maccabi Girls football team took on a group from Kisharon Langdon in an inspiring morning of football focused on inclusion.

The initiative was sparked by Maccabi manager Adam Myeroff, who wanted to give the girls an opportunity to give back to the community through social action.

For many Kisharon Langdon participants, this was their first football experience, and they have said they can’t wait to play again, calling the day “a lot of fun”.

Head of Jewish Living and Community at Kisharon Langdon, Rachel Ucko said: “It really was a lovely event, and we hope to do it again in the future. The girls are already asking when they can play again! Special thanks to Maccabi for collaborating and organising such a successful and meaningful event”.