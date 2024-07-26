Kisharon Noé School pupils honoured with prestigious accolade
Barnet Mayor presents four special educational needs students with Jack Petchey Awards for resilience, hard work, kindness and strength
Four pupils from a north London school for students with special educational needs have been honoured with prestigious Jack Petchey Awards to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.
Mayor of Barnet, Councillor Tony Vourou presented the recipients from Kisharon Noé School with their honours at Finchley’s Art Depot: Charlie, (award for resilience, openness, and adaptability); Joe, (award for kindness and hard work); Sophia, (award for positivity and strength) and Ibri, (award for focus and friendliness).
The Jack Petchey Foundation, established by the late Sir Jack Petchey CBE, aims to inspire and motivate young people across London and Essex. The Foundation recognises the outstanding achievements of young individuals through its awards programme.
Eitan Cohn, Kisharon Noé, head of Kodesh, said: “This is the first year we have entered for the awards and we are delighted. We are very proud of our pupils who achieve so much and so pleased that their efforts and achievements have been recognised by others as well.
“We are grateful to the late Sir Jack Petchey and his foundation; and as always to our dedicated and talented staff at the school who help our pupils to thrive”.
Each award comes with a grant for the pupil and their peers, which has been used to purchase additional equipment for the school including sensory toys and puzzles, beanbags, outdoor equipment, calming lights and tents, emotion cards and more.
