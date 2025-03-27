‘Democracies fall slowly’: Knesset passes law boosting political control over appointment of judges
National Unity chairman Benny Gantz warns that the nation is heading in a 'dangerous direction'
Israel’s coalition lawmakers have passed a highly controversial law greatly increasing political power and influence over the country’s judicial appointments process.
Following a stormy overnight debate lawmakers quashed an unprecedented 71,023 objections and voted in favour of changes to the composition of the committee that selects judges.
The law passed almost completely unopposed in its third and final reading – 67-1 – after the opposition boycotted the final vote, walking out of the Knesset in protest.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin brushed aside criticism of the legislation, arguing that it was necessary because the High Court of Justice had “effectively abolished the Knesset.”
The measure will only come into effect in the next Knesset, meaning after Israel’s next general elections, which are currently scheduled for October 2026.
It will also need to survive a series of petitions immediately filed against the law by opposition parties and a government watchdog.
Addressing lawmakers ahead of the vote, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz warned that the nation was headed in a “dangerous direction.”
Quoting former Prime Minister Menachem Begin on the importance of the rule of law, Gantz stated that “democracies fall or die slowly when they suffer from a malignant disease called the tyranny of the majority,” which advances “slowly until the curtain of darkness slowly descends on society.”
Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar introduced the bill to the Knesset as an ostensible compromise over previously proposed legislation that would have given the coalition almost complete control over all judicial appointments.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.