Labour MP leads calls for anti-Israel hate preacher to be banned from UK visit

The government “will look carefully” into calls from MPs and community leaders to prevent an extremist preacher who has expressed support for Hamas from appearing at a new mosque in Middlesbrough.

MP Luke Myer told the Commons he is “very concerned” about the planned visit by the preacher Mohamed Hoblos to the north-east on February 23 to give a talk at a new mosque in Middlesbrough.

Hoblos has already been banned from Germany and the Netherlands after his record of making hugely inflammatory comments was raised, including claims that last November in a speech at a rally in Sydney, Australia he ridiculed those who call on Muslims to condemn Hamas terror and the massacre of Israelis, stating, “Don’t forget that Israel is the oppressor.”

In a further rant in praise of the people of Gaza, he suggested Palestinian deaths were honorable while Israel victims were sent to “hellfire”.

The Lebanese-born preacher, who lives in Australia has also faced claims he has suggested non-practicing Muslims should be punished.

Last month the government in the Netherlands confirmed they had banned Hoblos from entering the country. “Freedom of expression is a great asset, but there is no place in the Netherlands for people who propagate extremist ideas,” said a minister.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis responded to Middlesbrough South MP Myer’s concern at his UK visit saying:”The UK has a range of disruptive immigration measures at our disposal to refuse entry and cancel permission if it is assessed that a foreign national’s presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.”

Jarvis said while he was “limited” in what he could disclose in this case, he could confirm the Home Office “will look carefully” at the concerns raised by Myer.

“I strongly condemn Mohamed Hoblos’s remarks,” Myer told

“I do not endorse him visiting our town, and I have raised concerns with the Mayor of Middlesborough about this event.

“Hoblos should not be allowed. to visit Middlesborough to spread his views.”