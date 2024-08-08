Labour suspend ‘cut their throats’ councillor over speech at demo

A Labour councillor has been suspended over a speech he gave at a counter demonstration calling for the throats of anti-immigration protesters to be cut.

Dartford councillor Ricky Jones was suspended by the party after footage of him giving the speech at an anti far-right protest in Walthamstow, east London, was shared online.

In the speech on Wednesday evening, he said: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all” before joining in with a chant of “free, free Palestine.”

Jones had earlier spoken of the stickers containing images of razor blades that had been seen on trains in Kent.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. The councillor has been suspended from the party.”