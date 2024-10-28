Lammy: Calling Israeli action a ‘genocide’ only undermines seriousness of that term
Conservative MP Nick Timothy urges foreign secretary to take the opportunity to clarity to MPs 'there is not a genocide occuring in the Middle East'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The use of words like “genocide” in relation to conflict in the Middle East “undermines the seriousness of that term”, foreign secretary David Lammy has warned.
Lammy made his assessment after Conservative MP Nick Timothy raised concerns about the intimidation of British Jews by protesters “again this weekend” who repatedly used the term in chants outside the JW3 centre.
Timothy urged Lammy to take the opportunity to clarity to MPs that “there is not a genocide occuring in the Middle East.”
In response Lammy said:”These are quite properly legal terms that must be determined by international courts. But I do agree with the Honourable Gentleman.
“Those terms were largely used when millions of people lost their lives in crisis like Rwanda and the Second World War and the Holocaust. They way they are use now undermines the seriousness of that term.”
Timothy had earlier told MPs that he accepted that there was “much suffering” in Gaza, but that terminology like “genocide” was “not appropriate” and was “repeated by protesters and law breakers.”
He berated those largely on the oppositiion benches, who choose to use the terms like “genocide” in relation to Gaza.
The exchange came after Zarah Sultana MP, who has lost the Labour whip and now sits as an independent, accused Israel of “genocidal assault in Gaza and Lebanon.”
When he spoke in the Commons on Monday the independent MP Shockat Adam also described Israel’s IDF as “Israeli Occupying Forces” in an apparent attempt to mimic the language of some of the Gaza protesters.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.