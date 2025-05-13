Lammy: Government statements on UK arms sales to Israel ‘completely accurate’

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has reassured the Commons that government statements made about arms exports to Israel have been “completely accurate”.

He made his comments after left-wing MPs including John McDonnell had continued to suggest the government had continued to supply Israel with arms used in the war against Hamas in Gaza, despite the partial suspension of 30 licences last September.

During Foreign Questions on Tuesday the Independent MP for Leicester South Shockat Adam claimed “alarming research showing continued large-scale UK exports of lethal weaponry to Israel”.

He asked Lammy: “Can I beseech the Secretary of State to make a statement to the House on this matter, and if he’s not willing to do so, can he confirm all statements that he has made in this House since September 2024 relating to arms exports to Israel have been completely accurate and fully transparent?”

Lammy replied: “Yes, I can.”

Debbie Abrahams, the Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, later told the Commons: “May 15 is the 77th anniversary when we commemorate the 1948 Nakba, and this is when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes and dispossessed, and it still continues today.”

She said the children of Gaza “need food and water now”, and asked: “What more can we do?”

Lammy said the UN Security Council is meeting this afternoon, adding: “It was important that at the weekend, I spoke to colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) the weekend before about these issues, and of course, with partners in the region, particularly as president (Donald) Trump visits.

“I’m very concerned following a meeting with my German counterpart about Israeli decisions to reduce the number of distribution points, and we will be making these representations very actively over the coming days.”