Lammy: Israeli actions in Gaza ‘reinforce’ UK government’s decision to suspend arms exports

Israel’s renewed onslaught in Gaza “reinforce” the UK Government’s decision last year to suspend some arms export licences to the country, David Lammy has told the House of Commons.

Delivering a statement on the worsening situation, the foreign secretary also repeated claims it is “difficult to see” how Israel’s denial of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza “can be compatible with international humanitarian law.”

Lammy also confirmed that a British national was wounded following an explosion at a UN compound in Gaza on Wednesday, as he said recent attacks had been an “appalling loss of life”.

Responding to the ministerial statement, shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel called for the government to join with partners to step up pressure on Hamas to release the remaining hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Patel at one stage also accused Lammy of reaching the decision to suspend around 30 UK arms export licenses to Israel to “placate backbenchers” in his party.

Addressing that decision, Lammy told the Commons:” Since the renewed outbreak of hostilities, I have spoken to secretary Rubio, to EU high representative Kallas, the UN emergency coordinator Tom Fletcher, and I will shortly speak to my Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar and the Palestinian prime minister Mustafa.

“We and our partners need to persuade the parties that this conflict cannot be resolved by military means.

“We want Israel and Hamas to re-engage with negotiations. We continue to condemn Hamas, of course, for their actions on October 7, for their refusal to release the hostages, and their ongoing threat to Israel.

“But we are also resolute in calling on Israel to abide by international law and to lift the unacceptable restrictions on aid and demand the protection of civilians.

“Many months ago, only weeks into office, I concluded that there was a clear risk of Israel breaching international humanitarian law in Gaza. It was this risk that I first set out in the House back in September which meant that the Government suspended relevant export licences for items for use by the IDF in military operations in Gaza.

“The actions of last week only reinforce that conclusion.”

Shadow foreign secretary Patel had claimed there should be “no more poorly-judged decisions on arms exports”.

She added: “Does the Foreign Secretary agree that we must be unequivocal that there is no moral equivalence between Hamas and the democratically-elected government of Israel?”

Lammy said he could not comment on any future decisions over arms exports.

Earlier in her speech, Patel said: “The incredibly brave families of those held hostage remain firmly in our thoughts and we should be very clear, the onus is squarely on Hamas. Hamas could agree to release these hostages now and avert any escalation.

“This is the moment for the UK Government to show leadership with the international community, to exert maximum pressure on Hamas to release these hostages.”

Lammy responded: “Of course there is no moral equivalence between Hamas and Israel – none of us has ever suggested that.”

The foreign secretary also asked Patel to reflect on the fact that in Israel, some of the familes of hostages had strongly opposed a return to war in Gaza.

Lammy said the Government continues to “stand with the hostage families”, adding: “But I tell her too that she will have seen overnight that there are many of those families saying: this is not the way to bring them home. They fear that as a consequence of this resumed action, their loved ones will perish.

“And so I thought, the tone of some of her remarks did not sit with what I see coming out of Israel at this side. No-one could not be absolutely touched and affected by the gaunt and malnourished hostages paraded around in a sick propaganda exercise.”

Reflecting on his comments in relation to Israel and possible breaches of humanitarian law, made in the Commons on Monday and later clarified by Downing Street, Lammy said:”For weeks now supplies of basic goods and electricity have been blocked, leaving over half-a-million civilians once again cut off from clean drinking water and sparking a 200% surge in the price of some basic food stuffs; a boon to those criminals who use violence to control supplies.

“As I told the House on Monday, this is appalling and unacceptable. Ultimately, of course, these are matters for the courts not governments to determine, but it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international humanitarian law.

“Though it’s important to say I could have been a little clearer in the House on Monday, our position remains that Israel’s actions in Gaza are a clear risk of breaching international humanitarian law.”

During his statement Lammy also confirmed a British national was wounded in an Israeli attack on a UN compound in Gaza on Wednesday, as he said recent attacks had been an “appalling loss of life”.

The Foreign Secretary told MPs: “Yesterday morning a UN compound in Gaza was hit, I can confirm to the House that a British national was amongst the wounded.

“Our priority is supporting them and their family at this time.”

Lammy confirmed he will be speaking to the Israeli foreign minister in the “coming hours”, following the injury of a British national.

Responding to shadow foreign secretary Patel, Lammy said the UK’s ambassador and the Foreign Office are in touch with the family, adding: “As she would expect, we have made representations to the Israeli government and I will be speaking to the Israeli foreign minister in the coming hours.”

Lammy added that the attacks on Gaza on Tuesday night had caused the largest Palestinian death toll on a single day since the war began.

He said: “A number of Hamas figures were reportedly killed, but it’s been reported that over 400 Palestinians were killed in missile strikes and artillery barrages. The majority of them were women and children.

“This appears to have been the deadliest single day for Palestinians since the war began. This is an appalling loss of life, and we mourn the loss of every civilian.”

He also said a “deepening war will only set back the cause of regional normalisation and risk further instability.”

Lammy told the Commons: “The consequences of the ceasefire’s breakdown are catastrophic. For the family and friends of the remaining 59 hostages, including Avinatan Or, the agony goes on.

“Hamas’s kidnapping of these people, their treatment of them in captivity, the cruel theatre of their release depriving them of food and basic rights, these are acts of despicable cruelty. Hamas must release them all now.

“And Palestinian civilians who have already endured so much, now must fear a re-run and a return to days of death, deprivation and destruction. Civilians have once again been issued with evacuation orders by Israel. Only 4% of the United Nations’ flash appeal is funded, not even enough to get through to the end of this month.”

The Foreign Secretary later added: “Hamas can have no role in Gaza’s future but a collapsed ceasefire will not bring hostages home to their families. An endless conflict will not bring long-term security to Israel.

“And a deepening war will only set back the cause of regional normalisation and risk further instability.”