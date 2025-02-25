Lammy: UK minister in contact with UNRWA chief over Damari hostage claims

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has confirmed a minister has been in contact with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in relation to claims made by British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari.

Responding to a question from Conservative MP Richard Holden about the use of UNRWA facilities to detain Damari when she was held captive in Gaza, Lammy said as he “would expect we have also been in touch with UNRWA. ”

Lammy confirmed that Development Secretary Anneliese Dodds had been in contact with Lazzarini “directly” and that he has “instigated an investigation” into the claims about UNRWA.

Holden had earlier told the Commons: “Given Emily Damari’s personal testimony to the Prime Minister that she was held at UNRWA facilities in Gaza during the conflict, and that her captives refused her access to medical treatment, does the Foreign Secretary stand by this Government’s decision to restart sending UK taxpayers’ money to UNRWA when Hamas terrorists were holding British hostages at their facilities?”

Downing Street later said they could not yet go into specific details on planned cuts to the government’s aid programme.

Lammy confirmed that the government had contacted the Palestinian relief agency and he also told MPs: “I think all of us were pleased to see Emily Damari emerge and of course, we have been in touch with the Damari family.”

Later Dodds herself confirmed in the Commons that the government recognised concerns about UNRWA staff around October 7 and had taken up allegations with them that Damari may have “been placed within an UNWRA camp.”

But the minister added the UN organisation were the only one who could effectively deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the region.

In his own statement to the Commons Keir Starmer defended his decision to increase defence spending and make cuts to aid spending

Asked about the concerns that aid organisations have raised about the aid cuts and whether the decision could affect the Government’s plans to cut irregular migration, the Prime Minister said: “The decision on aid and cutting aid is not a decision I wanted to make.

“It is important that I am clear that we will continue our support in areas such as Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine of course. That’s the context in which we’ve made this decision.”

Starmer’s comments did not rule out the possibility of the UK withholding more funding to UNRWA if the investigation into claims made by Damari are upheld.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that unprotected spending across all departments, including foreign aid, was being scrutinised in an attempt to make saving, and boost defence spending.

Jewish News understands Chancellor Rachel Reeves is “fully aware” of claims made by the freed hostage Damarai in relation to her time in captivity in Gaza.

The PM later added on Tuesday: “There is no driver of migration and poverty like conflict. That is why ensuring that by taking strong action now to deter tyrants like Putin we have to take decisions we’ve made today.

“Not a decision I wanted to take, a decision that was necessary for the protection of our country.

“And the very people who are most vulnerable are those that would be hit hardest if there was conflict. And that is why today I’ve taken necessary steps to avoid conflict.”