L’Chaim! Record-breaking success for The Whisky Event 2024

The whisky world welcomed record numbers of attendees to its annual Whisky Event on Sunday 2 June at the Grosvenor Hotel, Mayfair.

The event saw more than 1,200 attendees together with 60 exhibitor stands, live classical musicians, and a new guest spirit section boasting a range of premium tequilas.

Guests sampled the likes of Gordon & Macphail 1966 Glen Grant, Ian Hunter Laphroaig 34yo, Yamazaki 18yo Mizunara, Glengoyne 24yo White Oak, Talisker 30yo, this year’s Feis Ile bottlings and sold-out drams from the Lakes.

Exhibitors included Ardbeg, Brave New Spirits, Talisker, Deanston, The Dalmore, Annandale, Craigellachie, Tomatin, Nikka, Milk & Honey, Highland Park, Bowmore, Compass Box, Cotswolds, Four Roses, Isle of Harris, Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Starward, Whisky.Auction, Bearface, Akashi, Pokeno, New York Distilling Co., Abasalo and Stauning.

Abe Lubelsky, head of operations at The Whisky World told Jewish News: “We couldn’t be happier with this year’s event. Doubling the size of the show has required a huge amount of work, but our fantastic exhibitors believed in us and we’re thrilled to have delivered a show which surpassed all expectations. Feedback has been phenomenal, and we’re already inundated with requests for next year!”

The Whisky Event will return in 2025.