Leap of faith: Now it’s time to make a difference
Historic vote cements coming together of Reform and Liberal Judaism
This week, something truly historic happened. Reform and Liberal communities across the country voted to be part of something bigger; to come together as part of one new larger movement – Progressive Judaism.
This isn’t just an organisational combination. It is also a statement of hope. It is a vision of a Jewish communal life in which we are not divided by things on which we differ, but in which we choose to embrace diversity and cooperation within shared values and shared commitments.
As Progressive Jews, we are continuing the work of many generations who came before us. We think of Lily Montagu z”l, who challenged Judaism to meet people as they are, with justice and spiritual depth, and Rabbi Leo Baeck z”l, who in 1946 enjoined us that: “We must not, as Jews, deny ourselves to the problems of the time, nor hide ourselves in the face of them. We are Jews also for the sake of humanity.”
As we build a new movement together, we are building on the vision of figures such as Rabbi Hugo Gryn z”l, who reminded us that at times of division, it is “all the more important to swim against the tide and demonstrate a commitment to greater unity”.
And of Rabbi John Rayner z”l, who, in 1983 – when a unification was last seriously proposed, but not fulfilled – wrote: “People rejoice when they see friendship rather than enmity, generosity rather than pettiness, cooperation rather than rivalry, and integration rather than fragmentation.”
This moment also gives expression to something long felt in our communities: that movements can be more than organisational structures. They can be sources of belonging, commitment and creativity.
In a time when many institutions are struggling to hold trust, we are saying that Jewish communities still believe in one another, in working together to achieve more, in the power of coming together.
This new Movement for Progressive Judaism will honour what each community brings. It will remain pluralist and rooted in congregational autonomy. But it will be louder in voice, deeper in learning, and clearer in purpose.
This is the first time our communities have been asked if they want to be part of a wider movement. They have said a resounding “yes”. But that “yes” comes with responsibility: to shape a Jewish life for today that can carry our values forward for generations to come. We have a responsibility to build for them – for those who will inherit our synagogues, our siddurim and our stories. For those who will one day ask what Progressive Judaism means – and look not only to books or leaders, but to the communities we are building right now.
Rabbi Rayner once wrote, “If we want to do, we must dare; if we wish to make progress, we must take risks. The religious person needs courage to say: “I will not accept the slavery of Egypt because the freedom of Canaan is uncertain.”
We have dared to make the leap. Now we build together.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.