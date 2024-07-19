Leap of faith: the power of pre-conception genetic tests
Knowledge is power when it comes to our health
Before I was born, my parents had tragically lost a young son to cancer, and my sister had been born with hydrocephalus (water on the brain). They decided to go for genetic testing to try and discover if there was anything underlying that could be identified. They got the all clear and as a result I was conceived.
Since then things have come a long way in genetic testing, and the Jewish community and those of Jewish heritage should be major beneficiaries of these advancements.
As with so many things, knowledge is power. We should be incredibly grateful that we have charities like JNetics empowering the community with knowledge, leading the way with a whole raft of genetic testing offerings – particularly important when couples are getting married. As most people who are carriers of genetic mutations are completely healthy and unaware, it can be a tricky conversation to have. But genetic testing is increasingly important, especially for those couples beginning to plan a life together and thinking about children.
More than one in three people with Jewish ancestry is a carrier of a genetic disorder, and if both partners are carriers of the same condition, they have a 25 percent chance of having a child who is affected. So while it may not be the most romantic conversation for a couple to have, it’s a really important one, ideally as early as possible. It doesn’t have to mean there are no options, but knowing can help us seek treatments or act to avoid tragedies.
Jewish law has tried to stay abreast of medical advances and changes, ensuring as a community that health is prioritised and we can benefit from science as it grows. Widespread genetic testing for Tay Sachs has led to very few births of children with this cruel, deadly disease, once particularly common in the Ashkenazi community.
But this is a complicated issue. Iceland has famously more or less eradicated people with Down Syndrome since in-utero testing was introduced in the early 2000s, because nearly 100% of foetuses that tested positive were aborted.
To suggest that these lives have nothing to contribute to the world is, to me, anathema. But empowering couples to avoid having to watch their children suffer immeasurable pain over the course of severely shortened lives, as is the case with diseases such as Tay Sachs, is very different.
Judaism has never shied away from using medical knowledge and advances that seek to benefit humanity. So while testing is a scary thing to face, and might not be the thing we most want to do (and the results can never come fast enough), let’s focus on making knowledge power, as Judaism always has.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.