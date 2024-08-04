Leap of faith: too old for the job?
A good leader knows when it's time to step down
Elderly leaders are not uncommon, but they do not normally run democracies and therefore bear the scrutiny of voters. The oldest country leader currently is Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, at 91 years of age, after 40 years in power. Mahmood Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, is 88 years of age having been elected for a four-year term in 2005 and still in power today. King Salman of Saudi Arabia is the country’s absolute monarch at age 88, with his son Prince Mohammed bin Salman the de facto ruler, neither of them democratically elected. Joe Biden, at 81, does not even make the top ten of elderly world leaders.
Jewish tradition admires the person who is able to let go of power and pass it on to a worthy successor. Moses appointed his successor Joshua in front of the whole community. Moses makes it clear that he is passing on his leadership without rancour, without recrimination and with his very best wishes for his successor. (Numbers 27:23)
Rabbi Yosei Bar Choni said: “A person may become jealous of anyone but never of their child nor their student.” (B Talmud Sanhedrin 105b) It eats away at your soul to be jealous of those who succeed you. But it feeds your soul to take pride in their achievements and to prepare them to be able to succeed you.
Elijah the prophet found and trained a successor, Elisha, upon whom he “bestowed a double portion of his spirit.” (2 Kings 2:9).
King David is praised by our Rabbis for doing the same in passing on his monarchy to Solomon (1 Kings 1:47). His servants came to bless King David, saying: “May God make the name of Solomon better than your name, and make his throne greater than your throne.”
It’s impressive that that is what has happened in America, that Joe Biden understood that it was time to step away from his candidacy as the American President.
Leadership is a precious gift and a heavy burden. A good leader not only knows when the time has come to step back but has also prepared talented people to give more than they could give, to bring new ideas, fresh energy and renewed vision, perhaps built on the values of their mentor.
Good succession planning is the mark of good leadership. Holding on until what you are leading is adversely affected by your dogged continuation is not. Judaism does not admire the person who hangs on to power until they are removed from it by the course of nature, but rather those who think forward and, in the opening words of Pirkei Avot (1:1), “trains up many disciples”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.