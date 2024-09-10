Lecturers union accused of submitting ‘pro-Iran’ motion for debate at TUC conference

An “outrageous” motion uncriticial of the Iranian regime and failing to acknowledge the October 7 Hamas terror attack has been tabled for debate the annual TUC Congress on Wednesday.

The “Stop the escalation of war in the Middle East” emergency motion has been submitted by the Universities and College Union, (UCU) which represents lecturers and further education staff.

It accuses Britain, Israel and the United States of supporting a “deadly war with Iran” and suggest next month represents “a year since Israel launched an onslaught against Gaza.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In language that openly sides with Tehran, the motion “notes” what it claims is “Israel’s bombing of Lebanon, Syria and its attacks on Iranian territory.”

The UCU motion, seconded by the train drivers RMT union, is submitted for debate on the same day Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot is due to address delegates in the main hall at the conference in Brighton.

Steve Scott of Britain Israel Trade Union Dialogue (BITUD) told Jewish News: “The ‘Emergency Motion’ from the UCU is quite frankly astonishing.

“Not to mention the horrific massacre that took place on October 7th 2023 as instigating Israel’s response in this terrible conflict is again an insult to the intelligence of trade union members as well as the victims of Hamas terrorists.

“The uncritical support for the Iranian regime, who go against everything that trade unionists hold dear in their principles as well as their malign influence and violent ideology in the region is outrageous.”

The motion also “notes” that:”The United States has recently positioned 18 warships and submarines in and around the Middle East meaning it has over 500 missiles ready to launch in a deadly war with Iran.”

“Britain’s active military support for Israel’s bombing of Lebanon and the presence of British spies supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” is also acknowledged.

Without referencing the Oct 7th atrocity the motion adds:” We will mark a year since Israel launched an onslaught against Gaza in October.”

The motion then calls for the TUC to recognise:”The Israeli bombing of Lebanon—with the support of Britain—is a significant and qualitative escalation.”

And also that:”After over 40,000 Palestinians killed, Israel’s escalation threatens a much wider war in the Middle East that will lead to far greater death, destruction and instability in the region.”

It then calls for delegates to “condemn the bombing of Lebanon and attacks on Iranian territory” and to “oppose any attempts to escalate this war and demand a ceasefire now and support the call for a UK-wide workplace day of action in support of an immediate ceasefire.”

On Tuesday evening Jo Grady, UCU’s general secretary, spoke at a fringe event orgainsed by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Jewish News understands that UCU motion has been met with dismay by many moderate delegates at the conference.

Keir Starmer became the first PM in 15 years to speak at the TUC conference on Tuesday.

Jewish News has contacted the UCU for comment.