Lecturers union accused of submitting ‘pro-Iran’ motion for debate at TUC conference
UCU emergency motion criticised for offering 'uncritical support for the Iranian regime, who go against everything that trade unionists hold dear in their principles'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
An “outrageous” motion uncriticial of the Iranian regime and failing to acknowledge the October 7 Hamas terror attack has been tabled for debate the annual TUC Congress on Wednesday.
The “Stop the escalation of war in the Middle East” emergency motion has been submitted by the Universities and College Union, (UCU) which represents lecturers and further education staff.
It accuses Britain, Israel and the United States of supporting a “deadly war with Iran” and suggest next month represents “a year since Israel launched an onslaught against Gaza.”
In language that openly sides with Tehran, the motion “notes” what it claims is “Israel’s bombing of Lebanon, Syria and its attacks on Iranian territory.”
The UCU motion, seconded by the train drivers RMT union, is submitted for debate on the same day Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot is due to address delegates in the main hall at the conference in Brighton.
Steve Scott of Britain Israel Trade Union Dialogue (BITUD) told Jewish News: “The ‘Emergency Motion’ from the UCU is quite frankly astonishing.
“Not to mention the horrific massacre that took place on October 7th 2023 as instigating Israel’s response in this terrible conflict is again an insult to the intelligence of trade union members as well as the victims of Hamas terrorists.
“The uncritical support for the Iranian regime, who go against everything that trade unionists hold dear in their principles as well as their malign influence and violent ideology in the region is outrageous.”
The motion also “notes” that:”The United States has recently positioned 18 warships and submarines in and around the Middle East meaning it has over 500 missiles ready to launch in a deadly war with Iran.”
“Britain’s active military support for Israel’s bombing of Lebanon and the presence of British spies supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” is also acknowledged.
Without referencing the Oct 7th atrocity the motion adds:” We will mark a year since Israel launched an onslaught against Gaza in October.”
The motion then calls for the TUC to recognise:”The Israeli bombing of Lebanon—with the support of Britain—is a significant and qualitative escalation.”
And also that:”After over 40,000 Palestinians killed, Israel’s escalation threatens a much wider war in the Middle East that will lead to far greater death, destruction and instability in the region.”
It then calls for delegates to “condemn the bombing of Lebanon and attacks on Iranian territory” and to “oppose any attempts to escalate this war and demand a ceasefire now and support the call for a UK-wide workplace day of action in support of an immediate ceasefire.”
On Tuesday evening Jo Grady, UCU’s general secretary, spoke at a fringe event orgainsed by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
Jewish News understands that UCU motion has been met with dismay by many moderate delegates at the conference.
Keir Starmer became the first PM in 15 years to speak at the TUC conference on Tuesday.
Jewish News has contacted the UCU for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.