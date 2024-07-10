Leicester community activist charged with terror offences

A prominent Leicester community activist has been charged with terror offences and supporting a proscribed organisation, police have confirmed

Majid Novsarka, also known as Majid Freeman, was arrested on Tuesday in the Highfields area of the city.

In a statement Leicester Police confirmed:”A man has been charged following a warrant being executed at an address in Cecil Road, Leicester, yesterday morning.

“Majid Novsarka, also known as Majid Freeman has been charged with encouragement of terrorism and supporting a proscribed organisation.”

The 36-year-old has been released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24 July.