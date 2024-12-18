Let there be light! Epping menorah triumphs after council clash

Epping’s High Street will shine bright this Chanukah after a bitter showdown over a menorah ended in victory for supporters, despite the town council’s stubborn objections.

A legal deal between the district and county councils has cleared the way for the festive symbol to take centre stage.

The row erupted when Epping Town Council refused to grant a license for the menorah at its new location, citing “public safety” concerns.

Councillor Holly Whitbread said the council claimed the display might be “insensitive to other religious groups”.

Outraged by the snub, Whitbread launched a public petition that garnered over 3,000 signatures. “The Town council’s dismissive and defensive response left me no choice,” she said, attacking their failure to respond to her private emails.

With the legal wrangling now resolved, Whitbread declared on social media: “I hope we can move forward with the menorah proudly displayed in the heart of Epping. It’s time for the council to join residents in supporting Hanukkah celebrations.”

Daniel Rosenberg, chair of the Essex Jewish Community Council, welcomed the decision, calling it a win for inclusivity. “The whole Jewish community is pleased to see the Menorah go ahead as planned. We hope it’s a positive experience for all in Epping, as it has been in the past.”