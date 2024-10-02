‘Let’s respond to October 7 by innovating and building a better world’ says Israeli entrepreneur

Israeli tech veteran Izhar Shay is a grieving father who lost his son Yaron on October 7, when he was killed protecting civilians at the Israel/Gaza border. While Izhar sat shiva he made a pledge. The former Minister of Science and Technology vowed to create a startup in honour of every person whose life was brutally cut short in the war with Hamas. The target was 1,200, rising to,400 and now 1,600. Each one bearing the name of someone who was killed. Each one “to make the world a better place.”

Nearly one year on and his project, Next October, which stands for hope, resilience and optimism, has already recruited 600 companies. One thousand to go, though likely many more. Shay will continue to count. He hopes he soon won’t have to.

The business community and beyond have united in support of Next October, to help make its vision a reality.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The initiative, which has been endorsed by President Herzog and backed by dozens of major organisations including Google, Amazon, Sisco, Meta, LeumiTech and Deloitte, has now matched 250 of the 600 tech-for-good startups with families in honour of their loved one. Between 50 and 80 new and meaningful connections are being made every month.

Izhar said: “It has been incredible to see the response from people to Next October. We have been both surprised and touched by the level of commitment from those who have approached us, insisting on being part of it. We now have close to 50 volunteers who want to help spread the word and vision – many that are doing so alongside their full-time day jobs.

“People are identifying with our message: not only the need to commemorate those that have lost their lives but that Hamas came to try and destroy us and we are responding by creating innovation and building a better world.

“Next October must be better, and the one after that even better, and so on. So, we are introducing a bit of optimism, a hint of Israeli resilience, and entrepreneurship.”

Next October volunteer Sharon Raz, Commemoration and Startups Relationships, said: “I am honoured to take part as a volunteer in the “Next October” initiative.

“The moment that I connect a bereaved family with a startup they didn’t know, but now just wants to embrace the family and honour their loved one, is a moment of magic and excitement. The inspiration I draw from bereaved families in general, and the Shay family in particular, and the idea of commemorating the fallen through “doing good” and innovation, gives me strength every morning since the tragedy of 7 October. To commemorate and to grow is the goal. Optimism is the plan. We have no other options. We have no other country. We are strong and we are here to stay.”

In part two of this special feature to mark the anniversary of 7 October, the Jewish News is showcasing more of the startups that have been matched with families in memory of their loved ones.

Nutek commemorating Noam Abramovich

Noam was 19 years old when she was killed on 7 October during her military service as a lookout at the Nahal Oz outpost. The outpost was captured in a few hours by Hamas, who murdered and kidnapped Noam’s observers’ team.

NUTEK is developing a handheld imaging device with high precision, for use during cancer tumour-removal surgery. The surgeon uses it to scan the patient’s body after removing the tumour and makes sure that there is no residual cancerous tissue left. The device identifies the residual cancer tissue and guides the surgeon to its exact location for further removal. NUTEK has decided to name its first model of the imaging device developed for breast cancer surgeries, NOAM.

NUTEK co-founder and chairman Dov Cohen said: “Amid all the chaos which followed October 7, the hard feeling of loss that we all experienced, the Next October message acted like a ray of light in the darkness, motivating us to do good, express resilience and hope. We feel privileged, adding an important meaning to our success as a company. Noam and NUTEK’s missions have much in common.

“Noam was an observer whose mission was to observe a scene and analyse also what’s hidden from view. The purpose was to provide information in real-time which can save lives.

“Similarly, NUTEK’s mission using the imaging device developed is to locate cancer cells hidden from the surgeon’s view, which otherwise might have been left undetected on the patient’s body at the end of the operation. It is a lifesaving device.”

“We met Noam’s family, Adva, Yossi and her two younger brothers. A very emotionally painful meeting. Getting to know Noam was through family stories, photo albums and eulogies written from the broken hearts of friends and family members, who are grieving the loss.”

Noam’s mother Adva said: “Noam always has her own way, from kindergarten to the army, the environment she lived in, did not define her – Noam defined it. Her path included iron-strong principles: never giving up, never bowing to anyone, doing justice, excellence in disguise of lightness, friendship and social involvement as a pillar, innate leadership and joy as a way of life. Her way was love. Love to live in the full sense of the word. To make the most of every moment, to devour life with intensity. She loved her family and rejoiced in her love for her partner. She loved to study, research, work hard and persistently, loved her friends, the community she lived in, the country. Next to the terrible pain of all this, we will remember that Noam never was, that Noam will always be.”

nutekmedtech.com

Mind Guard, commemorating Colonel Yonatan Steinberg

Colonel Yonatan Steinberg, 42, was the commander of the Nahal Brigade in the IDF. He served in the IDF for over two decades, holding various esteemed positions before his final role as the Nahal Brigade commander. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Raised in Givat Ze’ev, he studied at Horev High School Yeshiva and Ma’ale Eliyahu Yeshiva in Tel Aviv. Steinberg was known for his deep curiosity about history and geography and was admired for his bravery, humility, and dedication to his soldiers.

Mind Guard is dedicated to improving the resilience of young women. Their product, Mind Guard, helps mental health apps increase retention and engagement through personalised digital behaviour analytics.

Mind Guard CEO Yair Nativ said: “Yonatan was my Commanding Officer. He wasn’t just a leader; he was someone who deeply cared about every person under his command. His dedication to making the best use of every moment has left a lasting impact on me and many others. To keep his spirit alive, we’ve added a feature to our app with some of his most inspiring quotes. These words continue to motivate and guide young Israeli women, just as he inspired all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.”

getmindguard.com

Brainzy’z, commemorating Hanna’le Kritzman

Hanna’le Kreitzman was seriously injured in the rescue from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri on 7 October and died two weeks later in hospital, aged 88, just after her tenth great-grandchild was born in the same hospital.

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Hanna’le immigrated to Israel as a child. She was a kindergarten teacher, educator, librarian and storyteller in Kibbutz Be’eri. Hanna’le believed in positive and experiential education and was focused on creating a supportive and enriching environment for all children.

Brainy’z develops smart platforms for collaborative learning that integrate both digital and physical experiences. Founded in 2018 by Dov and Tzipi Rothstein, the company’s solutions harness data to personalise the learning experience for students, offering flexibility through User-Generated Content (UGC) tools that allow users to create and share content, fostering an active and engaged user community.

Their flagship solution —the Brain Station, is an interactive smart table designed for collaborative learning for up to four students simultaneously. The system features a 32-inch multi-touch screen and includes a wide range of educational content across various subjects and numerous educational games. The table also supports Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), a growing focus in the education sector.

Brainzy’s CEO Yiftach Geva said: “The “Next October” initiative resonated deeply with us at Brainy’z because we believe in the power of education to shape future generations.

In choosing to commemorate someone through this initiative, we sought to honour an individual whose life and values align with our mission as a company. Hanna’le Kreitzman z”l, epitomized the ideals of nurturing and educating future generations. Her dedication to positive reinforcement and the belief that no child should be left behind aligns perfectly with the educational principles that guide Brainy’z.

“We met Hanna’le’s family to discuss how best to honour her memory. We have created a dedicated memorial page on our company’s website, added a commemorative slide to our company presentations, and are planning to install a Brain Station smart table at a library or kindergarten in Be’eri or Hazerim (where the Be’eri community is temporarily residing until they can return to their kibbutz), with a dedicated plaque in her honour.

“We are also developing new activities within the Brain Station system that reflect Hanna’le’s legacy, such as the “From Picture to Story” activity, which encourages creativity and storytelling—two elements that were central to her educational approach.

“We are committed to ensuring that Hanna’le Kreitzman’s memory is honoured for years to come through our ongoing educational initiatives. We plan to continue integrating her story and values into our product and are exploring additional ways to commemorate her, such as creating a dedicated memorial corner in our office and developing a unique trivia quiz related to her life and contributions.”

Brainyz.com

Eye Control, commemorating Sergeant Major Zvika Lavi

Major Zvika Lavi, 30, a fighter in Battalion 669 ‘Esh Bridage’ died on 11 December 2023 after being critically wounded on 20 November in northern Gaza Strip.

Zvika was married to Talia and they have three children, Shaked, Amitai and Aviv. Son of Miriam and Moshe and brother to Netanel, Yael, Roy, Yair and Tamar. He was in the middle of a Master’s degree in social work and was connected to Torah and action.

Eye Control develops technology that enables communication and delirium management for acute care patients. Its eye-tracking medical device platform provides a 24/7 personal companion for ventilated patients, allowing communication with family members and medical staff through eye gestures, with the aim of transforming the standard of care in clinical communications and cognitive management in acute care settings.

The company is backed by prominent investors, including the European Innovation Council Fund, leading funds like Menomadin, and support from the Google AI Fund.

Or Retzkin, CEO and co-founder, said: “We met Tzvika Lavi during the first months of the war, after he was seriously wounded. Over the course of several weeks, he used the Eye Control system in the intensive care unit of Asuta Ashdod Hospital and the connection with his family grew stronger.

“As soon as the Next October initiative was announced, we knew we wanted to commemorate Tzvika. We had the privilege of connecting with Talia, the widow of the late Tzvika, a remarkable woman. In honour of the 30th anniversary of Tzvika’s passing, Talia shared with us a collection of phrases and sayings that he was known for. As a tribute, we introduced these sayings to our team, allowing each employee to choose the one that resonated with them most and incorporate it into their email signature. Now, every email sent from our company carries a piece of Tzvika’s legacy.

“We were also honoured to host Talia at our office, where she shared with our entire team the story of who Tzvika was, their beautiful family, and the impact that Eye Control had on their lives. The meeting left a profound impression on everyone. While it was undeniably emotional, it also served as a powerful reminder of why we do what we do, infusing us with renewed motivation and purpose.”

Retzkin added: “When Next October was announced, we knew immediately that we wanted to be part of it. With a third of our team called up for reserve duty in the war, including both founders, the rest of us continued our work in hospitals, assisting soldiers and the wounded. How could we not participate in such a meaningful cause?

“It is great privilege to commemorate Tzvika, and we hope that our efforts will be a fitting tribute to him and all those who have fallen.”

eyecontrol.co.il

nextoctober.org