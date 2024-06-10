Lib Dem manifesto pledges Palestinian state recognition ‘with immediate effect’

The Liberal Democrats have vowed to recognise the independent state of Palestine “with immediate effect” after publishing their manifesto ahead of next month’s general election.

Leader Ed Davey launched the 116 page For a Fair Deal – Liberal Democrats Manifesto 2024 on Monday at an event in central London.

The international section of the document said that if elected into power the party would “work with our allies to help bring security and stability to the Middle East, which has become a tinderbox amidst the Israel-Gaza conflict.”

The proposed steps included: “Advocating for an immediate bilateral ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, recognising that there is no military solution to remove Hamas from Gaza.

“Leading a diplomatic push towards a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine based on 1967 borders, to deliver the security and dignity that Israelis and Palestinians deserve.

“Recognising the existential threat of Iran not just in the Middle East but to Western democracies, by proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.(IRGC).

“Upholding and respecting international courts and international law.”

But in a pledge that is expected to differentiate the Lib Dems from the other main parties, the document confirmed a Lib Dem government would move to “officially recognise the independent state of Palestine with immediate effect.”

Lib Dem sources pointed out immediate recognition had been the party’s policy since 2017. Although critics will now raise concerns that following the October 7th Hamas terror attacks keeping the same policy on Palestine recognition looks like a soft way to respond to a massacre.

Outlining the Lib Dem’s broad approach to the conflict in the Middle East the manifesto says the party will: “Advocate for an immediate bilateral ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict to resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, get the hostages out, and provide the space to reach a two-state solution based on 1967 borders with security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians.”

It adds:”Following years of Conservative Government, our influence on the world stage is sadly but undeniably diminished. Liberal Democrats will reverse this decline. We will rebuild our relations with our allies – not trash them. We will uphold international law – not undermine it. We will restore Britain’s role as an international development superpower.”

Davy had met with Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, and of the centrist Yesh Atid party, during a visit to Israel earlier this year.