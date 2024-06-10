Lib Dem manifesto pledges Palestinian state recognition ‘with immediate effect’
The 116 page For a Fair Deal - Liberal Democrats Manifesto 2024 also includes a pledge to proscribe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is the party gain power
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Liberal Democrats have vowed to recognise the independent state of Palestine “with immediate effect” after publishing their manifesto ahead of next month’s general election.
Leader Ed Davey launched the 116 page For a Fair Deal – Liberal Democrats Manifesto 2024 on Monday at an event in central London.
The international section of the document said that if elected into power the party would “work with our allies to help bring security and stability to the Middle East, which has become a tinderbox amidst the Israel-Gaza conflict.”
The proposed steps included: “Advocating for an immediate bilateral ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, recognising that there is no military solution to remove Hamas from Gaza.
“Leading a diplomatic push towards a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine based on 1967 borders, to deliver the security and dignity that Israelis and Palestinians deserve.
“Recognising the existential threat of Iran not just in the Middle East but to Western democracies, by proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.(IRGC).
“Upholding and respecting international courts and international law.”
But in a pledge that is expected to differentiate the Lib Dems from the other main parties, the document confirmed a Lib Dem government would move to “officially recognise the independent state of Palestine with immediate effect.”
Lib Dem sources pointed out immediate recognition had been the party’s policy since 2017. Although critics will now raise concerns that following the October 7th Hamas terror attacks keeping the same policy on Palestine recognition looks like a soft way to respond to a massacre.
Outlining the Lib Dem’s broad approach to the conflict in the Middle East the manifesto says the party will: “Advocate for an immediate bilateral ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict to resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, get the hostages out, and provide the space to reach a two-state solution based on 1967 borders with security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians.”
It adds:”Following years of Conservative Government, our influence on the world stage is sadly but undeniably diminished. Liberal Democrats will reverse this decline. We will rebuild our relations with our allies – not trash them. We will uphold international law – not undermine it. We will restore Britain’s role as an international development superpower.”
Davy had met with Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, and of the centrist Yesh Atid party, during a visit to Israel earlier this year.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.