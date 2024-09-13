Lincolnshire Jewish communities help dedicate memorial stone
Progressive group commemorate Jews who served and died in the RAF during the Second World War and pay homage to the medieval Jewish history of Lincoln
Members of the Lincolnshire Progressive Jewish Communities took part in a heartfelt dedication service of the Lincoln Jewish Memorial Stone (LJMS) at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) just outside the city.
This significant memorial commemorates the Jews who served and died in the RAF during the Second World War and pays homage to the medieval Jewish history of Lincoln.
The Stone, hand-carved and modelled on the 2,000-year-old Magdala Stone discovered near the Sea of Galilee in Israel in 2009, stands as testament to the enduring legacy of Jewish history and sacrifice.
The RAF’s only Rabbi Samuel de Beck Spitzer led the dedication ceremony. Other dignitaries paying their respects included representatives from local Jewish communities, the Jewish Ex-Servicemen’s Legion (AJEX), the Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Alan Briggs, local MP Dr Caroline Johnson, and the highest-ranked Jewish RAF officer, Air Vice Marshall Phil Lester.
They were surrounded by the names of more than 600 Jewish fallen aircrew of Bomber Command, among the 58,000 commemorated at the site.
Tim Collis, the project co-leader said: “It is our prayer that the Memorial will be a cornerstone of remembrance in the city of Lincoln and beyond. I believe it will cry out its message of remembrance, reconciliation, and hope for generations to come.”
Paul Hyams, on the planning committee and a member of Lincolnshire’s Progressive Jewish Community added: “We are indebted to the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, who have been the driving force of the project, and to Phil Kerry, owner of Goldstone Quarry, who donated the stone from its carving in Jaipur, India, to its installation at the Bomber Command Centre.”
The dedication of the LJMS marks a significant moment for Lincolnshire’s Jewish Communities, ensuring that the contributions and sacrifices of Jewish servicemen and women are remembered and honoured for generations to come.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.