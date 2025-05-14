Lineker: I’d never knowingly share anything antisemitic on social media
The TV presenter issued a statement to the PA news agency
Football pundit Gary Lineker has “apologised unreservedly” for a social media re-post which featured a picture of a rat saying he would “never knowingly share anything antisemitic”.
The TV presenter, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: “Zionism explained in two minutes.”
A statement given to the PA news agency said: “On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references.
“I very much regret these references.
“I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic.
It goes against everything I believe in.
“The post was removed as soon as I became aware of the issue.
“Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters.
“I take full responsibility for this mistake.
“That image does not reflect my views.
“It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly.”
Rats, linked to disease and dirt, have been used to represent Jews in antisemitic propaganda throughout history, including by the Nazis in 1930s Germany.
Speaking earlier on Wednesday, the director general of the BBC said people need to follow the broadcaster’s social media rules when asked about the row involving the Lineker post.
Lineker’s agent told the BBC the presenter immediately deleted the post when he learned about the image’s symbolism, which he had previously not appreciated.
Tim Davie, after giving a wide-ranging speech, speaking of trust, disinformation and impartiality, was asked if Lineker had broken the BBC’s rules.
Speaking at The Lowry arts centre in Salford, Mr Davie said: “The BBC’s reputation is held by everyone and when someone makes a mistake, it costs us.
“And I think we absolutely need people to be the exemplars of BBC values and follow our social media policies, simple as that.”
Despite Lineker’s apology, the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has called for the presenter to be sacked by the corporation, saying: “The BBC has turned a blind eye for too long, it is long past time for him to go, and he must go now.”
Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.
He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC, to re-broadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.
Last November Lineker announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match Of The Day, but will still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.
He is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest Is History series and its spin-offs about politics, football, entertainment and money.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.