Chai Cancer Care chief executive retires after 12 years in post

The chief executive of the UK Jewish community’s leading cancer support organisation is retiring after 12 years in post.

Lisa Steele has decided to step down from her role at Chai Cancer Care in early 2025.

She started at the charity in 2001 as a volunteer counsellor and took on a series of roles at the organisation before being appointed to the top role in 2012.

Steele has worked closely with Chairman Louise Hager to see Chai now caring for more than 4,300 cancer patients and operating from 11 centres nationally.

She also navigated the organisation through the Covid pandemic as demands for Chai’s remote services rocketed.

Steele said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve our community through Chai. I step down confident that the organisation is in a strong position with a highly skilled and devoted team. It was a difficult decision for me personally, but the time has come to spend more time with my family and in particular my grandchildren.”

Chai Chairman, Louise Hager, said: “Lisa has been an exceptional partner in the development of Chai. We regularly talk about the Chai Family and Lisa will always be a big part of it. On behalf of myself, the trustees, staff, volunteers and the tens of thousands of people whose lives have been supported and improved by Lisa’s dedication and commitment, we express our deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks.”

Chair of Chai’s medical advisory panel, Dr Adrian Tookman, said: “Lisa’s experience and expertise has helped Chai become not only an outstanding service provider for the UK Jewish community but, importantly, is also recognised as a blueprint for supportive cancer care, both nationally and internationally.”

Jewish News understands that although Lisa is retiring from her full-time role, it is anticipated she will continue her connection to the organisation in some capacity.

She added: “My heart is and will always be with Chai. It has been a major part of my life for over two decades. Chai is a family and I know that whenever I walk into any of our centres anywhere in the country, I am arriving at a place I call home.”

Chai is beginning a recruitment process for the role.