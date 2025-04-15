London hate crimes officer dismissed over antisemitic Instagram posts after 7 October
Detective shared posts comparing Israel to Nazis and denying Hamas atrocities
A Metropolitan Police officer who worked in the force’s hate crimes unit has been dismissed after reposting a series of “antisemitic and grossly offensive” Instagram messages in the wake of Hamas’s 7 October terror attack.
Detective Constable Ibrahim Khan was found to have committed gross misconduct by sharing images and comments on his private Instagram account, followed by around 250 users, between 17 and 23 October 2023.
Among the content was a graphic showing Adolf Hitler morphing into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside the caption: “The irony of becoming what you once hated”. Another post compared the 1945 mass grave to what purported to be a grave in Gaza, while a third read, “Gazans have none of this. It’s a concentration camp.”
Further messages cited in the disciplinary report included one stating, “Every day they invent some new… lie to try to gain Western sympathy.”
In a statement, police said, “Individually and collectively, these messages are antisemitic and grossly offensive, and in reposting them, DC Khan’s actions amount to gross misconduct.”
Khan worked in Scotland Yard’s Community Safety Unit, which investigates hate crimes, including those motivated by race and religion. The disciplinary report highlighted this role, saying, “It is inconceivable… that he did not consider that these posts could be antisemitic or highly offensive.”
While Khan did not create the original material, the panel found, “His conduct was deliberate and sustained over a number of days, over a number of separate posts. In one case, he took the opportunity to add further offensive comments to the image, which he reposted.”
The 7 October massacre, which saw around 1,200 people killed and 251 kidnapped by Hamas, led to widespread global protests, including in London, as Israel responded with a military operation in Gaza.
The Metropolitan Police has faced ongoing criticism over its policing of pro-Palestinian marches in the capital, with Jewish groups accusing officers of overlooking antisemitic placards and chants and failing to prevent demonstrations from passing synagogues during Shabbat.
Though largely peaceful, the marches have featured individuals glorifying Hamas and prompted a significant rise in antisemitic incidents across the UK.
A British counterterrorism official warned last year that the protests had turned central London into “a no-go zone for Jews every weekend”.
British Jews have also reported being subjected to verbal abuse and, in some cases, physical violence in the months following the 7 October attacks.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.