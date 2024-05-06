Lord Levy gives heartfelt tribute to Rabbi Avrohom Pinter as street opened in his name
Labour peer Lord Levy describes the late Rabbi Pinter as 'a beacon of what communal relations should be' at Hackney Council ceremony
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Lord Michael Levy has delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Rabbi Avrohom Pinter during a ceremony organised by Hackney Council leaders to open a street in the late Charedi leader’s name alongside a new housing development.
At a ceremony attended by shadow foreign minister David Lammy, Lord Glassman, Hackney mayor Caroline Woodley and Haringey Council Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet, alongside other local dignitaries, Levy described Rabbi Pinter as “a beacon of what communal relations should be” whose “Yiddishkeit was paramount in his life” and who “never wavered from what he believed.”
The new Rabbi Avrohom Pinter Path was unveiled alongside a new development of council and to-buy homes, many of which are tailored to the needs of the Charedi community.
The opening event of the Quartet/ Tower Court development in Pinter’s memory, also marked four years since his passing.
The new development includes 52 social rented and 80 outright sold homes, which stands as a testament to Rabbi Pinter’s tireless advocacy for the design of the development to be tailored for Charedi families, including kosher kitchens, sukkahs, Shabbos lifts, and spacious homes. A considerable number of Charedi families have already moved in.
Recalling his own Stamford Hill roots at Hackney Downs Grammar School, the Labour peer said Pinter’s “understanding of other communities was paramount”, adding he shuddered when he looked at what is going on in the world today.
Levy told the audience that a 27 year-old cousin of his remained captured as a hostage by Hamas.
He noted that Hackney had changed as an area but he said he was “proud” to see the way local leaders had now named the path in honour of a Charedi rabbi.
Levy said each year he now misses “greatly” the Rosh Hashanah blessing Rabbi Pinter always gave him.
He recalled Pinter had phoned him when he went into University College Hospital with Covid.
After he died, Levy said he had helped get the rabbi’s body to Israel during the pandemic “which was almost impossible.”
He also recalled convincing prime minister Tony Blair to attend the opening of yesodeh Hatorah School.
The PM had asked “why?”. Levy said he told Blair he would be able to see “another form of Judaism” and “very special people.”
He said Blair “looked at me and said Michael, how can I refuse you?'”
Levy also lavished praise on Lammy, the local MP, saying “pray God he will soon be our foreign secretary.”
He said he also knew that the respect between Lammy and his local community was reciprocated both ways.
Lammy also shared heartfelt reflections on Rabbi Pinter’s indelible mark on both political and communal spheres.
Lord Michael Levy shared his heartfelt reflections and memories on his personal bond with Rabbi Avrohom Pinter z'tl, delivering a truly moving tribute. pic.twitter.com/pgUSXL81wV
— Interlink Foundation (@InterlinkFDN) May 6, 2024
He recalled Rabbi Pinter was among the select few who accompanied him from the inception of his political journey and provided counsel until his very passing.
Lammy also hailed Rabbi Pinter’s ability to work across party lines for the betterment of the community, despite being a strong Labour member.
Reb Binyomin Stern, President of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, concluded the memorial by addressing the crowd, expressing the community’s gratitude to the council for recognising the needs of the Charedi community and ensuring their inclusion in the development.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.