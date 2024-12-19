Lord Mandelson set to be Britain’s new ambassador to the US
Labour peer, whose father's family are Jewish, will represent to the Starmer government as Donald Trump comes to power
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Lord Peter Mandelson is set to be appointed as Britain’s new ambassador to the United States.
The Labour peer, whose father’s family were Jewish, will now be at heart of the Keir Starmer’s relationship with in-coming US president Donald Trump.
Starmer is thought to believe that Mandelson has the trade expertise and networking abilities to push the UK’s interests with the flamboyant new American leader.
He has also been supportive of Israel on frequest occasions, telling a Yom Ha’atzmaut event at the Israeli Embassy in London in June:“In the 1980’s I became increasingly aware of the need to defend Labour’s support for Israel from ultra left militants and forces both inside the Labour party and outside. Those who had climbed on and who were pushing the ‘Zionism is racism’ bandwagon that had initially been created by the United Nations General Assembly.”
With the Middle East conflict also set to feature high on the agenda of his new role, Mandleson has also said”“I had an unwavering belief in Israel’s right to exist, as so many of us, the overwhelming majority do in the Labour Party.”
Mandelson, who grandather was president and founder of Harrow United Synagogue is a close ally of Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff.
He was also backed for the role by David Lammy, by the foreign secretary.
Mandelson last served in government 14 years ago when Gordon Brown was prime minister, but has made frequent observations about Labour since.
He was a vociferous opponent of Jeremy Corbyn, but has been more supportive of Starmer as leader.
Mandelson will replace Dame Karen Pierce, the current ambassador, after Trump is inaugurated at the end of January.
She was credited with securing a dinner meeting between Trump, Starmer and Lammy in November.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.