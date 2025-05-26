Lord Mann to receive Jewish sport organisation’s Global Tikkun Olam Award 

Lord John Mann, the UK’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism, is to be honoured with a major award by an organisation set up to recognise extraordinary accomplishments in the world of sport by Jewish athletes and their allies.

The former MP and outspoken campaigner against antisemitism will receive the Global Tikkun Olam Award at the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame (IJSHOF) Induction Ceremony this July in Ramat Gan, Israel.

The honour is among the Hall’s highest distinctions, recognizing individuals whose work bridges communities, combats hate, and champions dignity and inclusion on an international level.

IJSHOF say that as a non-Jew, Lord Mann has emerged as one of the most vocal and effective advocates against antisemitism in Europe and beyond, significantly advancing awareness, education, and policy across governments and institutions.

Mann has made huge in-roads with the Football Association in this country and other leading sporting organisations in Europe in the fight against anti-Jewish racism both on and off the field.

A proud Leeds United fan, he has regularly addressed issues around antisemitism in parliament, most famously in his challenge to former London mayor Ken Livingstone during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader.

“Lord Mann has truly changed the game when it comes to confronting antisemitism on a global scale,” said Lenny Silberman, Vice President of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

“His courage, consistency, and commitment to truth and accountability have made him a trusted ally and an extraordinary example of what moral leadership looks like.

“The Global Tikkun Olam Award recognizes individuals who repair the world not just with words, but with action. Lord Mann’s efforts continue to protect communities and inspire future generations, Jewish and non-Jewish alike.”

Founded in 1979, and with over 500 inductees representing more than 30 countries, the IJSHOF aims to highlight the power of sport as a force for identity, pride, and global connection.