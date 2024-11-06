Lord Wolfson appointed shadow attorney general
The leading Jewish barrister has joined Kemi Badenoch's shadow cabinet
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The leading Jewish barrister Lord David Wolfson has been appointed as Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow attorney general.
Wolfson had previously served as the justice minister in the House of Lords during the early years of Boris Johnson’s premiership before resigning over the partygate scandal.
He now replaces Victoria Prentis, who served under Rishi Sunak, in the new role.
A a long-time congregant of Hampstead Garden Suburb Synagogue and an outspoken supporter of Israel, the KC’s appointment means both he and the attorney general Richard Hermer are from the community.
Confirming his role in Badenoch’s shadow cabinet, Wolfson posted on X:”Honoured to take on role as shadow Attorney General, working with Kemi Badenoch and her shadow cabinet, to ensure we hold the Government to account on matters of law and justice.”
Labour’s Hermer also congratulated Wolfson saying:”I know he is a highly experienced and excellent legal mind & I know he will agree there are a number of shared priorities that should unite our parties, such as promoting and upholding the rule of law.”
The peer has spent three decades as a barrister and has been involved in giving legal advice on complex banking and commercial disputes.
Two years ago he was made an independent commissioner at the Football Regulatory Authority (FRA) overseeing the implementation of controversial VAR technology .
