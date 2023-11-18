Man, 37, arrested as Met Police investigate Hamas-related online posts
In a statement, the Met Police said that the force has made 386 arrests for related offences since the October 7 attacks in Israel.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism as police make more than 380 arrests for offences related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The man, who was arrested at an address in west London on Friday, was also arrested on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organisation, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was taken into custody at a south London police station from where he was later bailed. Police said the arrest followed an investigation into Hamas-related online posts.
These arrests include 253 during protests and other public gatherings, 125 in communities and mostly related to hate crime, and eight as part of ongoing counter-terrorism investigations.
Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, head of operations in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to make arrests as part of our ongoing investigations into real-world and online offending linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
“We are clear that where we identify anyone involved with or committing potential terrorism offences, then they will be investigated, and we will take the necessary action.”
Among the arrests made by the force include that of a 21-year-old man in Brixton Hill on Friday on suspicion of spraying pro-Palestinian graffiti on the shutters of a shop, and a 22-year-old man on Wednesday on suspicion of making threats to kill while shouting antisemitic slurs in Stamford Hill.
A 49-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with shouting Islamophobic and other racist abuse at the detention officers on duty while he was being held in custody in Colindale. He was also charged with causing actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.
